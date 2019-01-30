California BanCorp Reports Record Annual Earnings of $8.7 Million with Total Assets over $1 Billion at Year-End 2018

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (the “Company”) (OTCQX-CALB), the parent company of California Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced record earnings and strong asset growth year-over-year for 2018. Net income increased 55% to $8.7 million, or $1.22 per share in 2018 from $5.6 million, or $0.89 per share in 2017.



Excluding non-recurring expenses in both 2018 and 2017, net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $9.6 million, or $1.36 per share, compared to $7.6 million, or $1.20 per share in 2017. Net income in 2017 was negatively impacted by a tax adjustment of $1.7 million, or $0.27 per share, resulting from the write-off of a portion of the deferred tax asset due to the change in corporate tax rates when the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was signed into law in December 2017.

Net income in 2018 was primarily the result of strong growth in average earning assets of $116 million, or 15% to $876 million in 2018 compared to 2017. Average total loans increased by $64 million, or 9% to $756 million in 2018 compared to 2017, with 52% or $33 million of the increase in commercial and industrial loans.

At December 31, 2018, total loans were $847 million, a $114 million, or 16% increase over total loans at December 31, 2017, with $62 million of the increase occurring during the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily in late December 2018.

Total assets reached a record $1.0 billion as of December 31, 2018, up 16% or $139 million compared to a year ago. This growth was propelled by strong commercial deposit generation as shown by a $38 million, or 12%, increase in non-interest bearing deposits and an additional $76 million, or 17% increase, in interest-bearing deposits. “Achieving $1 billion in total assets is a directional milestone for our team and demonstrates the Bank’s impact on the San Francisco Bay Area business community,” stated Steve Shelton, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Also during 2018, the Company completed a successful private placement of common stock for a net increase in equity of $23.6 million. These funds allowed the Company to pay-off its outstanding senior debt and support organic growth targets over the next several years.

Financial Highlights

December 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017

Total assets increased by $139 million, or 16% to $1.0 billion.

Total loans increased by $114 million, or 16% to $847 million.

Total deposits increased by $114 million, or 15% to $874 million.

Total core deposits increased by $131 million, or 20% to $780 million.

Total equity increased by $36 million, or 43% to $121 million.

Income Statement

Three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017

Fourth quarter net income of $2.1 million.

Net interest income increased by $1.3 million, or 16% to $9.6 million.

Non-interest income increased by $96 thousand, or 13% to $862 thousand.

Return on average tangible common equity was 7.43% in the 2018 period.

Return on average assets was 0.85% in the 2018 period.

Income Statement

Twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017

Net income increased by $3.1 million, or 55% to $8.7 million.

Net interest income increased by $4.3 million, or 14% to $35.8 million.

Non-interest income increased by $625 thousand, or 20% to $3.7 million.

Return on average tangible common equity increased to 9.4% from 7.4%.

Return on average assets increased to 0.94% from 0.69%.

Core earnings increased by $4.0 million or 71% to $9.6 million.

Core return on average tangible common equity increased to 10.4% from 7.4%.

Core return on average total assets increased to 1.04% from 0.69%.

Balance Sheet

Total loans increased by $114 million or 16% from $733 million at December 31, 2017, to $847 million at December 31, 2018. The largest categories of growth within the loan portfolio were in relationship-based commercial real estate loans at $106 million and commercial & industrial loans at $12 million.

As a result of a strong cash position and with higher market interest rates during the latter part of 2018, the Bank increased its investment portfolio by $30 million to $43 million at December 31, 2018 compared to $13 million at the end of 2017.

Total deposits increased by $114 million, or 15% to $874 million at December 31, 2018, from $760 million at December 31, 2017, with growth primarily concentrated in core commercial deposits, which increased by $131 million, or 20% to $780 million. Non-interest bearing deposits remained strong at 40.3% of total deposits at December 31, 2018, compared to 41.4% at December 31, 2017. Strong organic core deposit growth during 2018 provided the funding to return approximately $45 million in higher cost deposits during the second half of the year.

Shareholder’s Equity

Total shareholder’s equity increased by $36.3 million, or 43% from $84.7 million at December 31, 2017, to $121.1 million at December 31, 2018. The $36.3 million increase includes earnings during the twelve month period totaling $8.7 million, proceeds from the exercise of stock options totaling $3.1 million and $23.6 million in net proceeds from the Company’s successful private placement of common stock during the third quarter of 2018. Tangible book value per common share increased by 18% between the periods, from $12.01 at December 31, 2017, to $14.20 at December 31, 2018.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin – three months ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017

Net interest income was $9.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $1.3 million or 16% from $8.3 million for the same period in 2017. The increase in net interest income includes an increase of $1.8 million in interest income; the largest component of which was an increase in interest and fees on loans of $1.3 million. This increase in interest and fees on loans was primarily attributable to an increase in the average balance of loans outstanding of $70 million and the change in the Prime interest rate between the periods, with the yield on loans increasing by 20 basis points from 4.91% during the 2017 quarter to 5.12% during the current quarter.

The Bank additionally added to its investment securities portfolio during the 2018 quarter with a $39 million average increase to $53 million, compared to $13 million average balance during the fourth quarter of 2017. Interest earnings in investment securities during the 2018 quarter were $410 thousand compared to $66 thousand during the 2017 quarter and the average yield increased by 1.13% to 3.08% in the 2018 period from 1.95% in the 2017 quarter.

With the substantial increase in loan and investment earning assets during the fourth quarter of 2018, average cash and cash equivalent balances declined by $16 million compared to the 2017 quarter, although, as a result of the increase in market interest rates between the periods, interest income increased by $160 thousand to $503 thousand with a yield increase of 0.94% to 2.25% in the 2018 quarter compared to 1.31% in the 2017 quarter.

With the reduced level of lower yielding cash balances during the fourth quarter of 2018, in addition to the increased balances of both loans and investments, the yield on total interest-earning assets increased by 31 basis points to 4.73% in the 2018 quarter, compared to 4.42% during the same period in 2017.

Both non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits grew at a strong rate between the periods, with average non-interest-bearing deposits up by $39 million, or 12% to $358 million and average interest-bearing deposits up by $33 million, or 7% to $496 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the same 2017 period. The increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, as well as higher interest rates between the periods led to an increase in interest paid on total deposits of $615 thousand to $1.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2018 and an increase in the average rate paid on total deposits of 25 basis points to 0.65% in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 0.40% in the 2017 quarter.

As a result of the additional capital funding acquired during the third quarter of 2018, the Company paid-off $11.5 million of senior debt during the period, reducing funds to $5.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $16 million during the 2017 quarter. While the average balance declined, the average rate paid on these borrowed funds rose to 6.17% during the fourth quarter of 2018, up by 1.00% from 5.2% paid during the 2017 period, as the borrowing mix between the periods changed. At December 31, 2018, the Company’s total borrowings were $5.0 million in subordinated debt.

With higher rates and strong average earning asset growth during the fourth quarter of 2018, when compared to 2017, the net interest margin increased by 14 basis points to 4.09% during the 2018 period compared to 3.95% in the 2017 quarter.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin – twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017

Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $35.8 million, an increase of $4.3 million, or 14.0% from the $31.5 million for the same period in 2017. During the twelve month period the Bank benefited from a significant increase in average total deposit balances of $110 million or 16% to $815 million, which was deployed primarily into a $64 million increase in average total loans, a $43 million increase in average interest-earning cash and cash equivalent balances and a $9 million increase in average investment securities.

While average total interest-earning assets increased by $116 million, or 15% to $876 million during the 2018 period, the average yield increased by only 11 basis points to 4.67%, primarily as a result of the strong increase in the average balance of lower-yielding cash and cash equivalent balances of $43 million. The average yield on total average loans including fees for 2018 was 5.09%, up by 20 basis points compared to the 4.88% yield during 2017.

Of the $110 million increase in average total deposit balances between the years ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, $51 million were non-interest-bearing deposits while $59 million were interest-bearing. The overall cost of average total deposit balances was up by 20 basis points to 0.55% during 2018 compared to 0.35% during 2017. Average borrowed funds declined by $12.1 million from $24.1 million in 2017 to $12.1 million during 2018, while their cost increased by 2.37% to 5.35% in 2018 compared to 2.98% in 2017.

As a result of the increase in higher cost interest-bearing balances on the funding side and the impact of the higher volume but lower return cash and cash equivalent balances to interest-earning assets, the net interest margin declined by 6 basis points to 4.09% during 2018, compared to 4.15% in 2017.

Non-Interest Income and Expense – three months ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017

During the three months ended December 31, 2018, non-interest income totaled $862 thousand, an increase of $95 thousand, or 12% from the three month period ended December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily the result of higher commercial deposit account analysis fees, in addition to gains on loan and investment securities sales during the 2018 period, compared to 2017.

During the three months ended December 31, 2018, total non-interest expenses increased by $1.2 million, or 21% to $7.1 million compared to the same 2017 quarter. Of the increase, $551 thousand was in net salaries and benefits expenses, the result of hiring key lending and operational staff positions to support the Company’s continued growth. Occupancy and FF&E expense increased by $106 thousand or 16% to $773 thousand in the 2018 quarter as the Bank expanded into its new Walnut Creek, California location in the second half of 2017 and also expanded its Oakland, California space early in 2018. Other non-interest expenses increased by $584 thousand, or 35% to $2.3 million during the 2018 fourth quarter, primarily as a result of increased professional fees incurred during the period. Of the other fourth quarter non-interest expenses, $348 thousand were non-recurring and related to a strategic initiative.

Non-Interest Income and Expense – twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, non-interest income totaled $3.7 million, a $625 thousand, or 20% increase over the same period in 2017. This increase for the 2018 period was primarily the result of higher commercial deposit account analysis fees, gains on the sale of SBA loans and investment securities, and other loan fee income.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, non-interest expenses increased by $5.4 million or 26% to $26.4 million compared to the same period in 2017. Of this increase, $3.2 million was in net salaries and benefits expenses, the result of hiring key executive, lending and operational staff positions to support the Company’s continued growth, a non-recurring expense for the CEO transition, and a decrease in deferred loan origination costs compared to the twelve-month period in 2017. Occupancy and FF&E expense increased by $460 thousand or 19% to $2.9 million in the 2018 period as the Bank expanded into its new Walnut Creek, California location in the second half of 2017 and also expanded its Oakland, California space early in 2018. Other non-interest expenses increased by $1.7 million, or 28% to $7.9 million during 2018 period, primarily as a result of increased operating expenses of $641 thousand at the Bank holding company (the holding company was formed at June 30, 2017), in addition to higher professional fees. Other non-interest expenses incurred during 2018 included non-recurring costs of $942 thousand related to various strategic initiatives.

Credit Quality

Credit quality remains strong, with non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets at 0.54% at December 31, 2018, compared to 0.25% at December 31, 2017, with non-performing loans at $5.4 million and $2.2 million, respectively, on those dates.

The loan loss reserve was $10.8 million, or 1.28% of total loans at December 31, 2018, compared to $9.3 million, or 1.27% at December 31, 2017.

Closing Remarks

“We are pleased to have achieved record growth in 2018 supported by the additional capital raised mid-year 2018,” stated Chairman Stephen Cortese. “We continue to execute our strategy of quality organic growth and investment in commercial business bankers and infrastructure to create extraordinary value for our shareholders in the years ahead.”

Please see our detailed Fourth Quarter 2018 Unaudited Summary Financial Statements or visit our Investor Relations website for more information.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. The stock trades on the OTCQX marketplace under the symbol CALB (formerly CABC).

California BanCorp

Steven E. Shelton, (510) 457-3751

President and Chief Executive Officer

seshelton@bankcbc.com

Randall D. Greenfield, (510) 457-3769

Senior EVP and Chief Financial Officer

rgreenfield@bankcbc.com





Source: California BanCorp







California BanCorp Financial Data as of December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) ($ Thousands) For the three months ended Change % Year ended Change % Income Statement 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2017 QoQ YoY 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 YTDoYTD Interest and fees on loans $ 10,120 $ 9,839 $ 8,857 3 % 14 % $ 38,443 $ 33,771 14 % Other interest income 913 756 409 21 % 123 % 2,496 922 171 % Total interest income 11,033 10,595 9,266 4 % 19 % 40,939 34,693 18 % Interest on deposits 1,396 1,205 782 16 % 79 % 4,461 2,442 83 % Interest on borrowings and subordinated debentures 78 151 208 (48 %) (63 %) 645 717 (10 %) Total interest expense 1,474 1,356 990 9 % 49 % 5,106 3,159 62 % Net interest income 9,559 9,239 8,276 3 % 16 % 35,833 31,534 14 % Provision for loan loss 591 394 284 50 % 108 % 1,436 2,394 (40 %) Net interest income after provision 8,968 8,845 7,992 1 % 12 % 34,397 29,140 18 % Service charges and other account fees 292 350 244 (17 %) 20 % 1,059 900 18 % Loan related fees 291 404 303 (28 %) (4 %) 1,441 1,277 13 % Net gains on securities sales 97 - - 0 % 0 % 97 - 0 % Net gains on loan sales 135 - 58 0 % 133 % 418 258 62 % Other 47 173 161 (73 %) (71 %) 701 656 7 % Total non-interest income 862 927 766 (7 %) 13 % 3,716 3,091 20 % Salaries and employee benefits 4,052 3,692 3,500 10 % 16 % 15,573 12,342 26 % Occupancy and equipment expenses 773 736 666 5 % 16 % 2,918 2,458 19 % Data processing, internet and software 424 373 334 14 % 27 % 1,539 1,457 6 % Professional and legal 437 340 138 29 % 217 % 1,123 718 56 % M&A and strategic initiatives - - - 0 % 0 % 514 - 0 % Other operating expenses 1,405 1,080 1,210 30 % 16 % 4,704 3,970 18 % Total operating expenses 7,091 6,221 5,848 14 % 21 % 26,371 20,945 26 % Net income before taxes 2,739 3,551 2,910 (23 %) (6 %) 11,742 11,286 4 % Income taxes 632 1,037 2,905 (39 %) (78 %) 3,029 5,659 (46 %) Net income $ 2,107 $ 2,514 $ 5 (16 %) N/A $ 8,713 $ 5,627 55 % Earnings Per Share Basic earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.34 $ 0.00 (23 %) N/A $ 1.22 $ 0.89 37 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.34 $ 0.00 (22 %) N/A $ 1.19 $ 0.85 41 % Average shares outstanding 7,990,089 7,361,383 6,412,054 7,120,986 6,298,971 Average diluted shares 8,103,041 7,502,759 6,723,598 7,317,611 6,642,508 CORE EARNINGS SUMMARY For the three months Ended Change % Year ended Change % Nonrecurring expense 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2017 QoQ YoY 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 YTDoYTD Strategic initiatives and CEO transition $ 348 $ 80 $ - $ 1,328 $ 270 Total Nonrecurring expense 348 80 - 1,328 270 Income taxes 103 24 - 392 80 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Acts - - (1,748 ) - (1,748 ) Nonrecurring expense (net of tax) 245 56 1,748 936 1,938 Core Net income $ 2,352 $ 2,570 $ 1,753 (8 %) 34 % $ 9,649 $ 7,565 28 % Core Earnings Per Share Basic core earnings per share 0.29 0.35 0.27 (16 %) 8 % 1.36 1.20 13 % Diluted core earnings per share 0.29 0.34 0.26 (15 %) 11 % 1.32 1.14 16 % Core return on average assets 0.95 % 1.06 % 0.78 % 1.04 % 0.93 % Core return on average tangible common equity 8.30 % 10.43 % 8.86 % 10.38 % 9.99 % For the three months Ended Change $ Change % Average Balance Sheet Items 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2017 QoQ YoY QoQ YoY Total Assets 982,992 962,254 888,403 20,738 94,589 2 % 11 % Total Loans 784,765 758,399 714,695 26,366 70,070 3 % 10 % Investments 52,836 15,417 13,377 37,419 39,459 243 % 295 % Earning Assets 926,331 906,259 832,326 20,072 94,005 2 % 11 % Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 358,016 349,449 318,955 8,567 39,061 2 % 12 % Core Deposits 760,220 739,629 672,317 20,591 87,903 3 % 13 % Total Deposits 854,165 843,147 781,715 11,018 72,450 1 % 9 % Borrowings 5,000 10,954 16,009 (5,954 ) (11,009 ) -54 % -69 % Tangible Common Equity 112,450 97,779 78,527 14,671 33,923 15 % 43 % For the twelve months ended Change Average Balance Sheet Items 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 $ % Total Assets 929,028 814,533 114,495 14 % Total Loans 755,659 691,520 64,139 9 % Investments 23,378 14,333 9,045 63 % Earning Assets 876,288 760,142 116,146 15 % Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 333,075 282,385 50,690 18 % Core Deposits 711,928 601,062 110,866 18 % Total Deposits 814,930 704,990 109,940 16 % Borrowings 12,051 24,134 (12,083 ) (50 %) Tangible Common Equity 92,963 75,743 17,220 23 % At the periods ended Change $ Change % Balance Sheet 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2017 QoQ YoY QoQ YoY Cash and equivalents 78,705 92,224 85,953 (13,519 ) (7,248 ) (15 %) (8 %) Investment securities 43,415 42,532 13,002 883 30,413 2 % 234 % Other investments 3,536 3,536 3,199 - 337 0 % 11 % Commercial loans 341,184 329,539 328,685 11,645 12,499 4 % 4 % CRE loans 451,851 399,096 345,810 52,755 106,041 13 % 31 % Construction and land loans 37,344 40,207 41,265 (2,863 ) (3,921 ) (7 %) (10 %) Other loans 16,552 16,270 17,005 282 (453 ) 2 % (3 %) Loans 846,931 785,112 732,765 61,819 114,166 8 % 16 % Allowance for loan losses 10,800 10,200 9,300 600 1,500 6 % 16 % Net loans 836,131 774,912 723,465 61,219 112,666 8 % 16 % Premises and equipment, net 2,076 2,253 2,886 (177 ) (810 ) (8 %) (28 %) Bank owned life insurance 17,806 16,756 16,433 1,050 1,373 6 % 8 % Deferred income taxes, net 5,803 5,205 4,437 598 1,366 11 % 31 % Core Deposit Intangible 286 405 447 (119 ) (161 ) (29 %) (36 %) Goodwill 7,350 7,350 7,350 - - 0 % 0 % Other assets and interest receivable 10,564 9,435 9,298 1,129 1,266 12 % 14 % Total assets 1,005,672 954,608 866,470 51,064 139,202 5 % 16 % Demand deposits 352,402 340,941 314,516 11,461 37,886 3 % 12 % Interest bearing demand deposits 32,650 24,054 23,903 8,596 8,747 36 % 37 % Money market & savings deposits 392,290 367,539 325,601 24,751 66,689 7 % 20 % Time deposits 96,912 93,855 96,353 3,057 559 3 % 1 % Total deposits 874,254 826,389 760,373 47,865 113,881 6 % 15 % Borrowings - - 11,000 - (11,000 ) N/A (100 %) Subordinated debentures, net 4,960 4,956 4,943 4 17 0 % 0 % Other liabilities 5,379 5,036 5,411 343 (32 ) 7 % (1 %) Total liabilities 884,593 836,381 781,727 48,212 102,866 6 % 13 % Common stock 104,563 104,062 76,938 501 27,625 0 % 36 % Retained earnings 16,515 14,407 7,802 2,108 8,713 15 % 112 % Other comprehensive income 1 (242 ) 3 243 (2 ) (100 %) - Total shareholder’s equity 121,079 118,227 84,743 2,852 36,336 2 % 43 % Total liabilities and equity 1,005,672 954,608 866,470 51,064 139,202 5 % 16 % Tangible book value per common share 14.20 13.87 12.01 2 % 18 % Total shares outstanding 7,993,908 7,974,856 6,416,295 Core relationship deposits 779,783 734,837 649,148 44,946 130,635 6 % 20 % For the three months ended For the twelve months ended Performance Ratios 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2017 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 Return on average assets 0.85 % 1.04 % 0.00 % 0.94 % 0.69 % Return on average tangible common equity 7.43 % 10.20 % 0.03 % 9.37 % 7.43 % Efficiency ratio 68.05 % 61.19 % 64.68 % 66.68 % 60.49 % Net Interest Margin Net interest margin 4.09 % 4.05 % 3.95 % 4.09 % 4.15 % Average investment yield 3.08 % 2.41 % 1.95 % 2.72 % 1.92 % Average loan yield 5.12 % 5.15 % 4.91 % 5.09 % 4.88 % Average total deposit rate 0.65 % 0.57 % 0.40 % 0.55 % 0.35 % Average borrowing rate 6.17 % 5.13 % 5.17 % 5.35 % 2.98 % Other Ratios Average total loans to total deposits 91.9 % 89.9 % 91.4 % 92.7 % 98.1 % Average C&I loans to total loans 40.9 % 42.6 % 43.5 % 43.0 % 41.9 % Average non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits 41.9 % 41.4 % 40.8 % 40.9 % 40.1 % Average core deposits to total deposits 89.0 % 87.7 % 86.0 % 87.4 % 85.3 % At the periods ended Capital Ratios - Bank 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2017 Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.31 % 11.26 % 9.92 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.94 % 11.61 % 10.09 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.94 % 11.61 % 10.09 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.52 % 13.27 % 11.75 % At the periods ended Non-Performing Assets 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2017 Non-Accrual Loans $ 4,463 $ 1,754 $ 484 Restructured Loans 930 969 1,713 Total non-performing loans (NPL) 5,393 2,723 2,197 Other Real Estate Owned - - - Total non-performing assets (NPA) $ 5,393 $ 2,723 $ 2,197 Quarterly Net (Charge-offs)/Recoveries $ 9 $ 6 $ 16 NPAs / Assets % 0.54 % 0.29 % 0.25 % NPAs / Loans and OREO % 0.64 % 0.35 % 0.30 % Loan Loss Reserves / Loans (%) 1.28 % 1.30 % 1.27 % Loan Loss Reserves / NPLs (%) 200 % 375 % 423 %



