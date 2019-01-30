Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Report 2019 - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2016-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a four-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:



Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS)

Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems

Others.

The report profiles 115 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Citilog SA (France)

EFKON AG (Austria)

emovis (France)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (USA)

Image Sensing Systems Inc. (USA)

INIT Innovation in Traffic Systems SE (Germany)

Intelight Inc. (USA)

ItraMAS Corporation Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria)

LeddarTech Inc. (Canada)

Q-Free ASA (Norway)

Siemens AG (Germany)

SpeedInfo, Inc. (USA)

SWARCO TRAFFIC SYSTEMS GmbH (Germany)

TransCore Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Xerox Corporation (USA)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Intelligent Transportation Systems

Empowering the Real Modern Day Transport Infrastructure

Rationale behind Installation of ITS

Key ITS Capabilities in a Capsule

Enhancing Efficiency & Economy of Transport Systems

Key Focus Areas

Key Enablers for Improved Efficiency

Ensuring Safety & Security

Key Result Areas of ITS in Ensuring Safety

ITS' as a Means for Ensuring Better Environment Quality

Internet, X-Ray and DSRC: The Key ITS Enablers

A Disparate Market

Market Scenario

Outlook

Major Market Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Market Restraints

Developed Markets

Traditional Revenue Contributors for ITS Market

Developing Markets to Turbo Charge Future Growth in the ITS Market



2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Rapid Urbanization Triggers Growth

Continued Rise in Vehicular Traffic and Need to Regulate Traffic Flow

A Business Case for ITS Investments

Increasing Number of Mega Cities

A Key Driver

Growing Smart City Market to Drive Demand for ITS

Capabilities to Improve Logistics Drives Adoption of ITS

Major Innovations in Smart Transportation

Smart Parking and Traffic Management

The Future of Urban Mobility in Countries across the World

Growing Use of IaaS Platform

Public-Private Collaborations Support ITS Development

Private Sector Purchases Set to Increase

Government Policy Vis--vis ITS Projects

Critical for ITS Implementations

The Secret of Success of ITS Projects Lies in Concept Selling

Technology Developments Boosts Market Prospects for ITS

Integration of ITS with Cellular Technology

Convergence of ITS With Mobile Communications: A Major Trend

Dynamic Roadside Signs for Providing Information about Truck Parking Space Availability

Super Intelligent Transport Systems

A New Technology on the Horizon

Emerging Technologies Come to the Fore

Wireless Communications

Floating Cellular Data/ Floating Car Data

Video Vehicle Detection

Sensing Technologies

Inductive Loop Detection

Bluetooth Detection

Satellite-Based Truck-Tracking System

Interoperability Issues Gain Attention

Key Objective Areas of New Common Standards

Growing Data Volumes to Drive Use of Data Analytics in ITS

Tolling as Means to Reduce Road Congestion & Vehicular Pollution Drives Demand for ETC Systems

Positive Outlook for ETC Systems Market

Growing Popularity of Road User Charging Brightens Market Prospects for ETC

Need to Avoid Lengthy Waiting Lines & Environmental Pollution at Toll Plazas to Drive Demand for ETC Systems

Innovation & Market Differentiation

Key Determinants for Success of ETC Projects

Lower Operational Costs of ETC Systems Enable Increased Acceptance

Smart Cards in Demand for ETC Systems

Cooperative ITS Promises to Change the Face of Urban Transportation

Europe Remains at the Forefront of C-ITS Efforts Worldwide

Key Players

ATMS Witness Greater Adoption in Mega-Cities

Regional Differences in ITS Services Adoption Persist

A Note on Evolution

Vehicle-to-Everything Gains Notable Attention to Alleviate Traffic Concerns

GSMA Issues Guidelines for Spectrum Considerations in ITS

Growing Adoption of Road Safety Cameras

Key Issues to Reckon with

Low Awareness Levels on Benefits of ITS

Questions over ITS Interoperability

Myths about Red Light Cameras Limits its Adoption

Privacy Issues

Use of Big Data Applications Raises Privacy Concerns

Implications of Open Data in Designing ITS Services

Open Data-based Seoul Bus Application

Role of Master Plans and Common Standards

Using Open/Big Data to Improve ITS Services

Protection for ITS Vital to Prevent Cyber Attacks



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

ITS Integration

ITS Integration Program Objectives

ITS System Architecture

Enabling Technologies

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

Electronic Tags

RDS-TMC

Advanced Vehicle Control and Safety System (AVCSS)

Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC)

Different Phases of ITS Application

Planning Phase

Parking Phase

Boarding Phase

Transport Phase

Connection Phase

Segment Overview

Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS)

Components of Advanced Traffic Management Systems

Detection Systems

Loop-Emulation/In-ground Detectors

The Precursor

Pan-Tilt-Zoom Cameras

A Step Forward

Urban Traffic Control Systems

SCOOT

SCATS

SCOOT and SCATS

A Comparison

Traffic Management Systems End-Uses

En-Route Driver (Advisory) Information

Traffic Control

Incident Management

Travel Demand Management

Emissions Testing & Mitigation

Emergency Vehicle Management

Emergency Notification and Personal Security

Electronic Toll Collection Systems

Components of ETC

Other Intelligent Transportation Systems

Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS)

Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems

Incident Management

Commercial Vehicle Electronic Clearance

Automated Roadside Safety Inspection

On-Board Safety Monitoring

Commercial Vehicle Administrative Processes

Hazardous Material Incident Response

Commercial Fleet Management

Advanced Vehicle Information Systems

Longitudinal Collision Avoidance

Lateral Collision Avoidance

Intersection Crash Warning & Control

Vision Enhancement for Crash Avoidance

Safety Readiness

Pre-Crash Restraint Deployment

Automated Vehicle Operations

Understanding Load Tracking System



4. IN-VEHICLE INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS: A COMPLIMENTARY REVIEW

Traveler Data, Advisory Systems and Wireless Vehicle Products & Services

In-Vehicle Products

In Vehicle Intelligent Transportation Systems in the Past

The Present Scenario

Passenger Vehicle Applications

Commercial Vehicle Applications

Adopting Alliance as a Growth Strategy

Qualcomm

Etak

General Motors

Microsoft

IBM/Sun Microsystems

Other Alliances

Outlook



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Image Sensing Systems Unveils Wrong Way Alerting Solution

Kapsch TrafficCom to Present Multi-Lane Free-Flow Tolling Solution

Siemens Introduces ITS Portfolio in Australia

Image Sensing Systems Launches Autoscope Vision, a Multi- Tasking Solution

Trafficware Launches New Version of ATMS.now

Excelfore Rolls Out Cloud Solutions for Intelligent Transportation

NEC Malaysia Introduces New ITS

Trafficware Launches Version 2.2 of ATMS.now

Q-Free Launches New ITS Products



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Iteris Signs Exclusive Agreement with TAPCO for Distribution of IWS Products in Texas

Continental Acquires Singapore's Quantum Inventions

Kapsch TrafficCom Acquires Fluidtime Data Services

TransCore Wins Contract to Design and Build ITS for Houston City

TransCore Gets Two 5-Year ITS Maintenance Contracts from Florida Department of Transportation

TransCore to Design and Maintain Next-Gen Toll Collection System in Richmond, Virginia

TransCore to Implement Phase 3 of the Silicon Valley Express Lanes Program

Kapsch TrafficCom to Implement Intelligent Mobility System in Madrid City

TransCore to Design, Deploy, and Maintain Cashless Tolling System on the Findlay Connector in Pennsylvania

Kapsch TrafficCom Acquires Schneider Electric's Transportation Business

Axis Takes Over Citilog

SWARCO Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire McCain, an Urban ITS Provider

Kapsch to Acquire Transportation Business of Schneider Electric

TransCore Secures Toll Collection Upgrading Contract from City of Laredo

INIT Expands North American Facilities

Ola Takes Over ITS Start-up Geotagg

Kapsch Bags Contract for Traffic Management in Prague

TransCore Receives Contract for ETC Systems on CFX

Kapsch Secures ITS Contract from Highways England

Yamaha, Honda and BMW Team Up for C-ITS

NXP Semiconductors and Siemens Ink Partnership for ITS

Kapsch Secures Chilean ITS Contract

Image Sensing Systems and trafficnow Ink Distribution Agreement

Kapsch Receives Toll Road Network Expansion Contract in Belarus

Kapsch Bags Toll System Provider Contract from IFA

Q-Free Takes Over Traffiko

Kapsch Acquires Streetline

TransCore to Install Traffic Management System in Riyadh



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 115 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 128)

The United States (50)

Canada (8)

Japan (9)

Europe (37) France (4) Germany (8) The United Kingdom (6) Italy (2) Spain (3) Rest of Europe (14)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17)

Middle East (6)

Latin America (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wg5x2x/intelligent?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Public Transport



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.