Global Probiotics Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2019 & Forecasts to 2024 Featuring Leading Players - Chr Hansen, Danisco, Danone, Nestle, Yakult
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Probiotics in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Food and Beverage
- Dietary Supplements
- Animal Feed
The report profiles 108 companies including many key and niche players such as
- AMUL (India)
- Attune Foods, LLC (USA)
- Bifodan A/S (Denmark)
- Biocare Copenhagen ApS (Denmark)
- BioGaia AB (Sweden)
- Bright Food (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)
- China-Biotics Inc. (China)
- Chobani, LLC (USA)
- Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)
- Daflorn Ltd. (Bulgaria)
- Deerland Enzymes, Inc. (USA)
- Groupe Danone SA (France)
- DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark)
- Garden of Life LLC (USA)
- General Mills, Inc. (USA)
- Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. (China)
- Kirkman Group, Inc. (USA)
- Institut Rosell-Lallemand Inc. (Canada)
- Meiji Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Natren, Inc. (USA)
- Nestl S.A. (Switzerland)
- Probi AB (Sweden)
- Renew Life Formulas, Inc. (USA)
- Seven Seas Ltd. (UK)
- Valio Ltd. (Finland)
- Winclove Probiotics B.V. (Netherlands)
- Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Probiotics: Harnessing the Huge Potential of the Human Microbiome in Transforming Health and Wellness
Myriad Benefits of Good Bacteria-Enriched Probiotics Drive Widespread Adoption
Select Probiotic Bacteria and their Area of Benefit
Growing Prominence of Functional Foods in Effective Maintenance of General Health: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Biopolymers for Stabilization of Probiotics in Foods
Sales of Mood Enhancing and Brain Health Probiotic Food Products Gain Momentum
Probiotics: The Preferred Ingredient for Digestive Health Related Food & Drinks
Global Market Outlook
Rising Awareness of the Health Benefits Offered by Probiotics Drive Strong Growth in the Developed Markets
Underpenetrated Developing Countries Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential
India & China: Potential Laden Markets
Huge Domestic Dairy and Cattle Sector Drives a Shift in Focus to China
2. COMPETITION
Probiotics Marketplace: Highly Competitive and Fragmented
Select Probiotic Strains Manufactured by Leading Players for Prominent Brands
Select Probiotic Yogurt Brands and their Bacterial Strains
Pharmaceutical Companies Ride the Probiotic Wave
Growing Consumer Awareness Favors Manufacturers' Margins
Focus on Healthier Innovations: Need of the Hour
Need for Regional and Cultural Customization
Research Backed Ingredients and Media Coverage: Vital for Product Differentiation
E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities for Market Participants
Innovative Marketing Strategies: Essential for Success in the Marketplace
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES, AND DRIVERS
Rising Focus on Disease Prevention than Treatment and Probiotics' Potential in Managing Various Health Conditions Drive Strong Market Growth
Probiotics: A Step towards Better Nutraceuticals
Improvement of Human Gut Health and Addressing Intestinal Complaints
Microbial Function
Gut Flora Composition
Hay Fever Treatment
Allergy Prevention
Lowering Side Effects of Antibiotics
Benefits of Psychobiotics
Reducing Risk of Heart Diseases
Significance in Bone Health
Improves Oral Health
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment
Reduces Bloating
Common Cold
Sore Throats Sepsis
Celiac Disease Microbiome
Women's Health, Pregnancy and Breast Feeding
Sepsis in Pre-term Infants
Alleviation of Depressive Symptoms Associated with MDD
Probiotics: Vital to Endure Chemotherapy?
For Immuno-Suppressed Subjects
Treatment of Severe Burn Injuries
Growing Demand for Probiotic Dairy Products Benefit Market Expansion
Dairy Products: The Most Popular Probiotic Delivery Vehicle
Probiotic Yogurt: One of the Dominant and Fastest Growing Probiotic Products
Probiotics Cash in on Greek Yogurt's Popularity
Promising Applications of Probiotics in Non-Dairy Products Offers Immense Growth Potential
Select Probiotics Applications in Non-Dairy Products
Meat-Based Probiotic Products: An Efficient Mode of Probiotic Delivery to the GI Tract
Probiotic Confectionery: The Next Big Thing
Probiotic Supplements: The Fastest Growing Nutritional Supplements Category
Women: An important Consumer Category for Probiotic Dietary Supplements
Innovative Ingredients Extend Scope of Probiotics to Everyday Products
Health Attributes of Probiotics for Children and Infants Boosts Demand
Probiotics Reduces Antibiotic-Associated Diarrhea among Infants
Probiotics Help Children Fight Atopic Dermatitis
Infant Probiotics
Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus
Probiotics in Pediatric Gastrointestinal (GI) Therapy
Beneficial Effects of Probiotics on Skin Functioning Promote Demand in Personal Care Products
Probiotic Skincare: The Latest Beauty Trend
Research Focus on Positive Effects of Probiotics on Skin Ailments
Growing Prominence of Probiotics in Weight Management Offers Opportunities on a Platter
Probiotics to Enhance Metabolism in Obese Patients
Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on Weight Management
Booming Demand for Quality Animal Produce Drives Demand for Animal Feed Probiotics
Probiotics in Poultry Feed to Enhance Yield without Adverse Effects
Growing Interest in Food Nanotechnology Opens Up New Avenues of Growth for Nano-Sized Probiotic Additives
Nanoencapsulation to Offer Eco-Friendly Delivery of Probiotics
Ever-changing Consumer Preferences Triggers Research & Development Activity
List of Currently Used Probiotic Cultures
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Aging Population
Longer Life Expectancy
Ballooning Global Population
Rapid Urbanization
Rising Disposable Incomes
Growing Middle Class Population
Viability: A Cause of Concern
Microencapsulation Improve Delivery of Probiotics
Key Growth Restraining Factors in a Nutshell
4. INNOVATIONS & RESEARCH BREAKTHROUGHS
Smart Probiotics
Focus on Multi-Strain Probiotics
Probiotics: The Revolutionary Cure for PKU?
Probiotics to Reduce Anxiety
Potential of Probiotics to Lower Serum Cholesterol Levels
Nex-Gen Probiotics to Enable Novel Health and Therapeutic Applications
Research on Probiotic Strains for Digestive and Metabolic Health
Research Breakthrough in Probiotic Beers
Research on the Potential of Spore Forming Bacilli in Functional Food Applications
Bacterial Imbalance Link Drives Future Prospect of Probiotics for Breast Cancer
Research on Use of Probiotics for Treatment and Prevention of Colon Cancer
BioGaia's New Probiotic Strain Curbs Diarrhea and Associated Growth Disorders
5. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
Evaluation of Probiotics in Food
A Systematic Approach
Guidelines by Joint FAO/WHO Working Group
Introduction
Guidelines for Probiotics
Genus/Species/Strain
In Vitro Tests to Screen Potential Probiotics
Safety Considerations
In Vivo Studies Using Animals and Humans
Health Claims and Labeling
Recommendations
Growing Regulatory Control
The European Health Claim Regulations (No. 1924/2006)
The Generic Descriptors Regulation (No. 907/2013)
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Probiotics: Introduction
Probiotic Functioning Mechanism
Concept of Prebiotics
Synbiotics
Probiotic Products
A Briefing
Probiotic Strains
Lactobacillus Acidophilus
Bifidiobacterium Bifidum
Bifidiobacterium Longum
Lactobacillus GG
Lactobacillus Bulgaricus
Lactobacillus Casei
Lactobacillus Reuteri
Major Species/Strains of Select Probiotics Bacteria
Lactobacillus
Bifidobacteria
Major Applications
Animal Feed
Dietary Supplements
Food & Beverage
Key Benefits of Probiotics & Prebiotics
Hypocholesterol Action
Bowel Cancer
Effect of Pathogens
Reduction in Virulence
Tips to Customers
Species
Potency
Refrigeration
Desiccants
Stability
Fructo-oligosaccharides
Method of Consumption
Dosage
Probiotic Risk Factors
A Need for Consultation
Safety Measures
Probiotics & Probiotics Research: Historical Perspective
Research Validity
Application Effectiveness: Pulse and Rotation Methods
7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
PROBI Launches Krol Probiotic Sparkling Drink
Swanson Health Products Releases New Probiotic Supplements
Evonik Launches New Probiotic GutCare PY1
Evonik to Expand its Probiotics Portfolio in Asia with the Probiotic Ecobiol
Tropicana Launches Tropicana Essentials Probiotics Juice
Lifeway Launches Single-Serve Farmer Cheese and Kefir Cups, Do-It-Yourself Kefir Starter, and Probiotic Supplements
Little Remedies Launches Probiotic Plus Electrolytes
GoodBelly Launches New Probiotic Product Lines
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Nestl Acquires Atrium Innovations
DuPont Nutrition and Health Collaborates with APC Microbiome Institute to Strengthen Probiotic Credentials
Frutarom Acquires Micro-Encapsulation Technology AB-Fortis from AB-Biotics
Morepen Laboratories Enters into a Tie-up with Vsale Pharma
Deerland Enzymes & Probiotics Receives a Patent Allowance for Preforpro Prebiotic
Kerry Group Acquires Ganeden
OptiBiotix Signs an Agreement with Bened Biomedical
DuPont Expands its Probiotics Pilot Facility
Yakult Danone to Expand Manufacturing Capacity at its Sonepat Facility
Morinaga Targets the South East Asia Market with Bifidus BB536 Probiotic Strain
Chr. Hansen Adds 100 New Strains to its Microbiome Strains Library
i-Health Inc. to Purchase the UP4 Probiotic Brand from UAS Laboratories LLC
BioGaia Signs an Agreement with Abbott to Launch BioGaia Products in Thailand
DuPont Announces 57m Dairy Culture Production Sites Investment
BioGaia Signs distribution and License Agreement with Nippon Kabaya Ohayo Holdings Inc.
PepsiCo to Acquire KeVita
Evonik Acquires NOREL's Probiotics Business
Probi Acquires Nutraceutix
Ipsen and Probi Sign a License and Supply Agreement for Probi's Probiotic Strain Lactobacillus Plantarum 299v (LP299V)
9. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 108 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 114)
- The United States (64)
- Canada (6)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (24)
- France (2)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (13)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15)
- Middle East (1)
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
