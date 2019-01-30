President Faure sends message of condolence to President of Cuba

President Faure has extended his heartfelt condolences to the President of the Republic of Cuba, H.E. Mr. Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, following the tornado in Cuba, which has resulted in the loss of lives and displacement of many inhabitants.

In his message, President Faure said “I would like to extend our heartfelt sympathies to you, the government and people of Cuba and especially to the families adversely touched by this disaster”.

“I am convinced that the strong spirit of resilience and unity of the people of Cuba, will fortify the solid foundation of your country’s determination and perseverance, which will be vital in Cuba’s efforts to heal after such a tragic occurrence” added President Faure.



