Pharmaceutical Innovation Tracking Factbook 2018: An Assessment of the Pipeline - Comprehensive, Granular Analysis of the 25,284 Products Currently in the Pipeline

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovation Tracking Factbook 2018: An Assessment of the Pharmaceutical Pipeline" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Innovation Tracking Factbook 2018: An Assessment of the Pharmaceutical Pipeline" is a comprehensive, granular analysis of the 25,284 products currently in the pharmaceutical industry pipeline, from the Discovery stage through to Pre-registration and split into key therapy areas and indications. A particular focus of this report is placed on analysis of the development of innovative drugs, specifically first-in-class innovation.



Innovation in developing new products is the key element in growth in the pharmaceutical industry. The market is highly research-intensive, powered by high R&D investment, and it possesses a strong product pipeline to maintain growth and ensure long-term revenue generation. One of the methods companies use to gain more revenue is developing first-in-class products.



Though developing first-in-class products requires high investment in terms of time and money, it has proven to result in blockbuster drugs, when compared with me-too products. The perks of successful innovation are high, and without successful innovation companies would see a long decline in their growth.



All the therapy areas have shown growth in their pipeline size, of which the genetic disorders pipeline observed the highest change of nearly 130%. 80% of the rare diseases are genetic in origin, and progress in terms of understanding these diseases at the molecular and genome level is helping to create new medicines. Increasing patient population and high level of unmet needs in most of the diseased conditions are constantly driving the industry towards innovation.



Over recent decades, in addition to an increase in the yearly number of new chemical entity approvals by the FDA, the number and proportion of these approvals that were first-in-class at the time of approval have also increased. The proportion of first-in-class approvals has increased steadily most years since 2002.



Small molecule products are leading the pipeline owing to their inherent nature of action and the cost of developing them. Small molecules have also proven their worth in generating revenue and are ranked top in terms of sales. Combination and multiple therapies are also a strategy to bring new drugs into market and maximize the return on investment. Currently oncology holds the highest number of multiple therapy drugs.



The Drug pipeline is also benchmarked against its size across each segment compared from Q1 2015 to Q3 2018. In addition, a detailed contextual analysis of the drivers of this pipeline in key therapy areas and an assessment of the level of first-in-class innovation is also provided.



Scope

What is the current size and composition of the pharmaceutical industry pipeline and how has it changed in the last four years? What can we learn from this?

The largest therapy area, by a substantial margin, is oncology, and, with growth in the pipeline sizes for all major oncology indications since Q1 2015, this trend appears set to continue. Why is this case?

What is the overall advantage for companies including first-in-class product developments in their pipeline portfolio, rather than opting for better-characterized established molecular targets?

What factors have been driving the increasing number of first-in-class product approvals over recent decades?

What key discernible trends have appeared in the strategic consolidations landscape in the past decade and which disease areas have been most active?

Reasons to buy

Achieve an up-to-date understanding of the landscape of the overall pharmaceutical pipeline, on both a broad and granular level; this also provides a highly accessible reference which is useful in any pharmaceutical strategic decision making process

Benchmark key therapy areas and indications in terms of the number of pipeline products and level of innovation, and assess one's own strategic positioning against this backdrop

Understand the contemporary role and importance of radical and incremental innovation within the various disease areas and indications

Make key decisions about the role of innovation within one's own pipeline portfolio

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Increasing Cost of Drug Development

2.2 Most Drugs Fail to Recuperate R&D Costs

2.3 Contracting Life Cycles for Approved Products

2.4 The Case for First-in-Class Pharmaceutical Innovation

2.5 Status of Innovation in Rare Diseases

2.6 Conclusion



3 Assessment of Pharmaceutical Industry Pipeline

3.1 Pipeline and Clinical Trials Landscape by Therapy Area

3.2 Pipeline by Stage of Development

3.3 Pipeline by Molecule Type

3.4 Key Therapy Areas by Indication

3.4.1 Oncology

3.4.2 Infectious Diseases

3.4.3 Central Nervous System

3.4.4 Immunology

3.5 Conclusion



4 Assessment of Innovation in the Pharmaceutical Industry Pipeline

4.1 First-in-Class Innovation by Stage of Development

4.2 Key Therapy Areas by Indication

4.2.1 Oncology

4.2.2 Infectious Diseases

4.2.3 Central Nervous System

4.2.4 Immunology

4.3 Conclusion



5 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gmskps/pharmaceutical?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.