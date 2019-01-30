United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Market to 2024 by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle), Drivetrain (PHEV & BEV), & Charging Infrastructure Trends (Wired & Inductive/Wireless)
United Kingdom electric vehicle market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of more than 14% by 2024
Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing affordability of electric vehicles offered by the leading automobile manufacturers and rising need for automobiles running on cleaner fuel due to surging pollution levels.
Moreover, demand for electric vehicles is further anticipated to increase in United Kingdom on the back of huge investments by various OEMs for developing more affordable and premium electric vehicles in the coming years.
Additionally, government is focusing on boosting adoption of electric vehicles by providing subsidies and incentives on these vehicles, which would aid the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Few of the leading players operating in the United Kingdom electric vehicle market include
- BMW UK Ltd
- Colt Car Company (Mitsubishi)
- Nissan Motor Manufacturing (UK) Ltd
- Volkswagen Group UK Ltd
- Renault UK Ltd
- FORD UK
- Mercedes-Benz Cars UK Ltd
- Audi UK Ltd.
- Tesla Inc.
- Hyundai Motor UK Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Purchase Decision Factors
4.2. Brand Recall
4.3. Brand Satisfaction Level
5. United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle)
5.2.2. By Drivetrain Technology Type (PHEV and BEV)
5.2.3. By Charging Infrastructure Trends (Wired Charging and Inductive/Wireless)
5.2.4. By Region
5.2.5. By Company
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
5.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Drivetrain Technology Type)
6. United Kingdom Electric Passenger Car Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Vehicle Type
6.2.2. By Drivetrain Technology Type
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
7. United Kingdom Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Vehicle Type
7.2.2. By Drivetrain Technology Type
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
8. Market Dynamics
8.1. Drivers
8.2. Challenges
9. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
10. Market Trends & Developments
11. United Kingdom Economic Profile
12. Competitive Landscape
13. Strategic Recommendations
