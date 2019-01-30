United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Market to 2024 by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle), Drivetrain (PHEV & BEV), & Charging Infrastructure Trends (Wired & Inductive/Wireless)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle), By Drivetrain Technology Type (PHEV & BEV), By Charging Infrastructure Trends (Wired & Inductive/Wireless), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United Kingdom electric vehicle market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of more than 14% by 2024



Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing affordability of electric vehicles offered by the leading automobile manufacturers and rising need for automobiles running on cleaner fuel due to surging pollution levels.



Moreover, demand for electric vehicles is further anticipated to increase in United Kingdom on the back of huge investments by various OEMs for developing more affordable and premium electric vehicles in the coming years.



Additionally, government is focusing on boosting adoption of electric vehicles by providing subsidies and incentives on these vehicles, which would aid the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Few of the leading players operating in the United Kingdom electric vehicle market include



BMW UK Ltd

Colt Car Company (Mitsubishi)

Nissan Motor Manufacturing (UK) Ltd

Volkswagen Group UK Ltd

Renault UK Ltd

FORD UK

Mercedes-Benz Cars UK Ltd

Audi UK Ltd.

Tesla Inc.

Hyundai Motor UK Ltd.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Purchase Decision Factors

4.2. Brand Recall

4.3. Brand Satisfaction Level



5. United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle)

5.2.2. By Drivetrain Technology Type (PHEV and BEV)

5.2.3. By Charging Infrastructure Trends (Wired Charging and Inductive/Wireless)

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

5.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Drivetrain Technology Type)



6. United Kingdom Electric Passenger Car Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type

6.2.2. By Drivetrain Technology Type

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)



7. United Kingdom Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type

7.2.2. By Drivetrain Technology Type

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)



8. Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Challenges



9. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. United Kingdom Economic Profile



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Strategic Recommendations



