India Portable Generator Market 2013-2018 - Forecast to 2023 By Ratin, Fuel Type, & End User

India portable generator market is forecast to grow to $127 million by 2023



Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to technological advancement for enhancing the standalone efficiency of engines as well as alternators, implementation of stringent pollution norms coupled with the launch of new green products with optimum utilization of fuel and low noise.



North India is the major demand generating region for portable generators in the country, owing to higher power outages and implementation of affordable housing projects in the region.



Some of the major players operating in India portable generator market are



Honda Siel Power Products Limited

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. (KOEL)

Mahindra Powerol Limited

Kohler Power India Private Limited

Greaves Cotton Limited

Atlas Copco (India) Limited

Himalayan Power Machine Manufacturing Co.

Skyline Power Solutions Private Limited

Perfect House Private Limited

Gastech Electronic Products Private Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Satisfaction Level wrt After-Sales Service

4.2. Brand Satisfaction Level wrt Pricing

4.3. Brand Satisfaction Level wrt Product Quality



5. India Portable Generator Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Rating (2 - 4 kVA, 4.1 - 6 kVA and 6.1 - 7.5 kVA)

5.2.2. By Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas & LPG and Others)

5.2.3. By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Institution)

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company



6. India Commercial Portable Generator Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Rating (2 - 4 kVA, 4.1 - 6 kVA and 6.1 - 7.5 kVA)

6.2.2. By Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas & LPG and Others)

6.2.3. By End User (Hospital, Retail Outlet, Offices and Others)

6.2.4. By Region



7. India Residential Portable Generator Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. By Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Rating (2 - 4 kVA, 4.1 - 6 kVA and 6.1 - 7.5 kVA)

7.2.2. By Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas & LPG and Others)

7.2.3. By End User (Single House Vs. More than One House)

7.2.4. By Region



8. India Institution Portable Generator Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.1.2. By Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Rating (2 - 4 kVA, 4.1 - 6 kVA and 6.1 - 7.5 kVA)

8.2.2. By Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas & LPG and Others)

8.2.3. By Region



9. India Industrial Portable Generator Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.1.2. By Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Rating (2 - 4 kVA, 4.1 - 6 kVA and 6.1 - 7.5 kVA)

9.2.2. By Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas & LPG and Others)

9.2.3. By End User (Manufacturing and Others)

9.2.4. By Region



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. Pricing Analysis



14. Value Chain Analysis



15. Trade Dynamics

15.1. Country-wise Import

15.2. Country-wise Export



16. Engine & Alternator Sourcing Analysis

16.1. List of Major Domestic and International Engine Suppliers

16.2. List of Major Domestic and International Alternator Suppliers



17. Engine Servicing Analysis

17.1. By Domestic Engine Manufacturers

17.2. By International Engine Manufacturers



18. India Economic Profile



19. Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competition Benchmarking

19.2. Company Profiles



20. Strategic Recommendations



