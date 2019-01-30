India Portable Generator Market 2013-2018 - Forecast to 2023 By Ratin, Fuel Type, & End User
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Portable Generator Market By Rating (2 - 4 kVA, 4.1 - 6 kVA and 6.1 - 7.5 kVA), By Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas & LPG and Others), By End User (Residential, Commercial and Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India portable generator market is forecast to grow to $127 million by 2023
Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to technological advancement for enhancing the standalone efficiency of engines as well as alternators, implementation of stringent pollution norms coupled with the launch of new green products with optimum utilization of fuel and low noise.
North India is the major demand generating region for portable generators in the country, owing to higher power outages and implementation of affordable housing projects in the region.
Some of the major players operating in India portable generator market are
- Honda Siel Power Products Limited
- Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. (KOEL)
- Mahindra Powerol Limited
- Kohler Power India Private Limited
- Greaves Cotton Limited
- Atlas Copco (India) Limited
- Himalayan Power Machine Manufacturing Co.
- Skyline Power Solutions Private Limited
- Perfect House Private Limited
- Gastech Electronic Products Private Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Satisfaction Level wrt After-Sales Service
4.2. Brand Satisfaction Level wrt Pricing
4.3. Brand Satisfaction Level wrt Product Quality
5. India Portable Generator Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.1.2. By Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Rating (2 - 4 kVA, 4.1 - 6 kVA and 6.1 - 7.5 kVA)
5.2.2. By Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas & LPG and Others)
5.2.3. By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Institution)
5.2.4. By Region
5.2.5. By Company
6. India Commercial Portable Generator Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.1.2. By Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Rating (2 - 4 kVA, 4.1 - 6 kVA and 6.1 - 7.5 kVA)
6.2.2. By Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas & LPG and Others)
6.2.3. By End User (Hospital, Retail Outlet, Offices and Others)
6.2.4. By Region
7. India Residential Portable Generator Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.1.2. By Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Rating (2 - 4 kVA, 4.1 - 6 kVA and 6.1 - 7.5 kVA)
7.2.2. By Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas & LPG and Others)
7.2.3. By End User (Single House Vs. More than One House)
7.2.4. By Region
8. India Institution Portable Generator Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.1.2. By Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Rating (2 - 4 kVA, 4.1 - 6 kVA and 6.1 - 7.5 kVA)
8.2.2. By Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas & LPG and Others)
8.2.3. By Region
9. India Industrial Portable Generator Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.1.2. By Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Rating (2 - 4 kVA, 4.1 - 6 kVA and 6.1 - 7.5 kVA)
9.2.2. By Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas & LPG and Others)
9.2.3. By End User (Manufacturing and Others)
9.2.4. By Region
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
13. Pricing Analysis
14. Value Chain Analysis
15. Trade Dynamics
15.1. Country-wise Import
15.2. Country-wise Export
16. Engine & Alternator Sourcing Analysis
16.1. List of Major Domestic and International Engine Suppliers
16.2. List of Major Domestic and International Alternator Suppliers
17. Engine Servicing Analysis
17.1. By Domestic Engine Manufacturers
17.2. By International Engine Manufacturers
18. India Economic Profile
19. Competitive Landscape
19.1. Competition Benchmarking
19.2. Company Profiles
20. Strategic Recommendations
