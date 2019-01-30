13th Annual Banking and Payments Fraud Conference 2019 (London, United Kingdom - March 19-20, 2019)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "13th Annual - Fraud Conference 2019 - Banking and Payments" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Banking and payments industry strategies to address risk and prevent fraud 2019



The pace of change is a constant challenge for retail banks and financial services. Consumers and the retail businesses that service them are a demanding audience with a thirst for new, exciting and attractive offers.



This conference will look at how these challenges can be met and capitalised on by banks, card issuers/acquirers and transaction processors and other financial institutions. What you need to know, what you can learn from others and how to stay ahead of the game and ensure that your business is ready and able to not just cope but aspire to be best in class to face the future. How fraud and risk managers can utilise some of the radical ideas to keep ahead of the changes.



Our panel of experts will guide our discussions - in previous years this conference has successfully drawn insightful experts with great communications skills who provoke our audiences, we look forward to again providing access to key speakers from across the payments industry.



The conference will discuss:

Omni-channel payment acceptance, frictionless and yet secure transactions, innovations in security, risk and fraud management, compliance with regulations, money laundering and fraud experience, best in class dynamic strategy. Whatever your challenge we aim to help you find some answers and probe the next questions!



What will I get from the conference?

Access to the best speaker panel on fraud risk management and crime prevention - valuable insights

Future strategy thinking - where next in innovative products and services and up to the moment perspective on disruptive challenges facing banking and payments

Senior level and experienced attendees - decision makers and senior influencers across the industry

Quality facilities - a well structured agenda, breaks, interaction with delegates and speakers, relaxed atmosphere, professional organisation and support

The 2019 Fraud Conference provides the forum to review your fraud and risk approach. The conference brings together many diverse players from across the banking and payments ecosphere to give you tremendous insights into the challenges and ideas that are out there.



Can you afford not to be there in March 2019 as we look in depth at the challenges facing the banking and payments value chain?

The key learning points and opportunities will be as follows:

A global update on fraud risk, trends, initiatives and challenges. The impact of new technologies, new types of criminal activity and what we can expect to see.

Background briefings around the sector, what different stakeholders in the industry are experiencing, where they are focused and innovations. This covers the banks, processors, support businesses, data analytics, social media, divergent stakeholders and customer perceptions and also the legal and investigatory aspects.

Helping to provide a context to fraud prevention strategy and tactics, comparisons with other countries, markets, across channels and products. Taking into account new technology and changes to behaviour.

A great opportunity to connect with and discuss issues with key people across the fraud prevention and risk management industry.

This conference will provide access to key financial industry strategists and thinkers who will help to provide key insights into the risks associated with the development of new products and services across the world of banking and payments.



The conference will hear from practitioners from the financial services industry will feature along with those who provide key products and services. We will hear from experts in the mobile phone industry as well as those who manage data, develop new products, the cards schemes, international fraud prevention solution providers, law enforcement and legal services plus many others.



As always, networking is an essential part of the conference and we allow quality time to enable delegates to maximise the value they gain from attending the conference.



The need to focus on fraud management



Over the last decade, the banking system has been under strain, the pressure to develop and lend more money with ambitious growth targets and lax controls culminated with the global banking collapse in 2008. Since then the focus around the world has been on creating a more resilient banking structure, building bank capital and implementing stricter credit controls.



In this drive to improve credit controls to protect the system from over zealous business acquisitions and poor investment strategies many of the other core banking disciplines have been pushed into the background and are perhaps in danger of being overlooked.



At their heart, traditionally banks and especially retail banks have been seen as safe and reliable places to deposit funds and as reliable organisations which can be trusted to manage financial matters for the ordinary person, business etc..



The banking collapse and the loss of confidence aligned with the technological innovations which are impacting the world today (including the convergence of mobile phones with computers, internet and the ability to access banks, undertake financial transactions etc.) make the world a more accessible place for people yet through open massive challenges to those seeking to protect their assets and provide a secure and safe way to manage financial affairs.



This conference draws together the expertise and experience across the retail banking industry together with the supporting businesses and those engaged in the deployment of new technology. We seek to ask and indeed help to answer some of the tough questions about how this can and should work and help those in the fraud and risk management business to see more clearly where the risks are, what solutions they may be able to use to address business concerns, how to make the case and thereby help the industry to be successful.



Join us in London for this conference and get to grips with the strategic challenges which face the financial world today.

Who Should Attend:



This event is for:

Professionals involved in the payments and banking industry.

People in medium to senior roles in fraud prevention and risk management and anti-money laundering officers.

Those who work with banks, acquirers, issuers, payment schemes, retailers, intermediaries, independent experts, solution providers and intermediaries. Fraud risk managers

Experts who want across business insights, strategy developers, innovators and practitioners.

