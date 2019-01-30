Chevening Scholarship celebrates 35th anniversary in South Africa

Through the programme, the UK offers financial support for successful candidates to study for a Master’s degree at any of the UK’s leading universities and the opportunity to become part of an influential global network of 50,000 alumni of which over 700 are from South Africa. Since 2014, the number of scholarships offered to South Africans has tripled with 55 scholarships on offer for 2019.

As part of the celebrations, British High Commissioner to South Africa H.E Mr Nigel Casey will host a welcome home event for the 43 South African scholars who successfully completed the prestigious Chevening Scholarship in the last academic year. The group includes doctors, engineers, journalists, financial specialists and entrepreneurs amongst others and join a growing number of South Africans that have gained advanced skills training in the UK and returned to contribute to South Africa’s development in diverse sectors.

High Commissioner Nigel Casey said:

"As we celebrate the 35th Birthday of the Chevening Scholarships Programme, I’m delighted to welcome back this group of talented young South Africans from their year in the UK. I trust that you had a good experience and will be using your skills back home to develop South Africa. We look forward to working with you to strengthen the relationships between UK and South Africa."

"They are South Africa’s future leaders, in their chosen fields, and we look forward to working with them as they help build a brighter future for this country."



