Beeline TV, Powered by Kaltura, Shortlisted for GSMA MWC Awards 2019

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura , the leading video technology provider, announced today that its customer PJSC VimpelCom and its recently launched mobile TV service, powered by Kaltura, has been shortlisted for the 2019 GSMA MWC Awards in the Best Mobile Video Content Service category.

PJSC VimpelCom has recently introduced Beeline TV, a TV service that delivers a personalized and targeted TV experience on any device to viewers across 11 time zones. With over 300 linear channels, and 10,000 VOD assets, Beeline TV is available on mobile devices, connected TVs, web and set-top-boxes.

George Held, Chief Digital Officer at PJSC VimpelCom, said: “We are thrilled to have been shortlisted for this prestigious accolade – it is especially rewarding to receive third party recognition for the incredibly hard work and dedication put into Beeline TV by everyone involved. What inspires me most is when I see that Beeline TV truly enhances the lives of our customers by continuously unlocking new and personalized TV experiences every day.”

Beeline TV is one of the first services to offer Targeted TV, powered by the Kaltura TV Platform. By leveraging big-data, the service accurately predicts and recommends relevant content to Beeline TV subscribers. It also supports transformational business models, dedicated for mobile subscribers, offering micro-content packages and pre-paid wallets. With Targeted TV, Beeline can reach each user with a personalized TV experience fit to their liking and preferences.

“We are greatly honored to share in the excitement of our customer receiving such acclaimed recognition for its outstanding mobile TV service,” said Dr. Shay David, Kaltura Co-founder, President and GM, Media and Telecom. “Beeline TV is a great example of how the Kaltura TV Platform was able to deliver on the customer’s mobile-fixed convergence strategy by creating a unified product with a single underlying scalable platform.”

“The GLOMOs provide a world stage on which to celebrate the most inspirational and innovative developments across our industry, recognising the companies and individuals leading the way in everything from 5G, to emerging markets, to intelligent connectivity,” said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. “The awards attract a significant level of high-quality entries, so being nominated today is a great achievement. We wish everyone the very best of luck and we look forward to some exciting announcements at MWC19 Barcelona.”

About Kaltura

Kaltura's mission is to power any video experience. A recognized leader in the Cloud TV, OVP (Online Video Platform), EdVP (Education Video Platform) and EVP (Enterprise Video Platform) markets, Kaltura has emerged as the fastest growing video platform with the broadest use cases and appeal.

Kaltura’s Media and Telecom business unit helps companies make the transition to a fully-fledged Cloud TV service that caters to the exacting demands of modern TV viewers.

The Kaltura TV Platform features personalized multi-screen access to linear, VOD and time-shifted TV as well as third-party content. It combines advanced monetization options with the ability to scale to millions of viewers anywhere in the world. The adaptability and agility of the Kaltura TV Platform lets companies experiment with new products and features, analyze performance, and react quickly to changes in viewing behavior to optimize engagement and better meet business goals. For more information visit www.kaltura.com .

