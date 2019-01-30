Cement Manufacturing Companies Should Consider Producing High-Quality Green Cement, TBRC Report Suggests

APAC Countries Cement And Concrete Products Manufacturing Market Share, By $ Billions

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cement companies are producing green cement to reduce carbon emissions and improve environmental performance and energy efficiency, Cement And Concrete Product Manufacturing Global Market Report 2018 from The Business Research Company shows. Green cement is an eco-friendly form of cement produced with the help of a carbon-negative manufacturing process. The raw materials used in the production of green cement include discarded industrial wastes such as blast furnace slag and fly ash. Green cement is characterized by high long-term strengths and high durability. It has the potential to reduce the carbon footprint of construction sites by 40%. Major green cement manufacturing companies include CEMEX, CNBM, CeraTech, LafargeHolcim, Kiran Global Chems, Anhui Conch Cement Company and Siam Cement Public Company. The global green cement market is expected to grow at an annual rate of over 11% during 2017-2024, indicating significant potential for cement manufacturers in this market.

The cement industry is the second largest producer of carbon emissions and governments around the world have implemented strict carbon emission norms in the cement industry. For example, emissions from cement plants in the US are regulated under the Clean Air Act by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). EPA regulations have also eliminated the use of fly ash in concrete mixes. The regulations issued by regulatory bodies have resulted in increased production costs for cement manufacturers.

Countries in Asia Pacific, which in 2017 was the largest region in the world for the cement and concrete products manufacturing market at over 50% of the global total, have issued regulations for environmental compliance by cement companies.

In India, for instance, the Central Pollution Control Board has developed guidelines to prevent and control fugitive dust from cement plants. Again, in 2015, China's state council issued a draft environment tax law that imposes levies on air, water, noise and waste polluters. The draft law was drawn up to promote an "energy saving, and environmentally friendly" industrial system. All the cement manufacturing companies operating in China must comply with the Cement GB standards.

Cement And Concrete Product Manufacturing Global Market Report 2018 is one of a series of reports from The Business Research Company that provide a market overview, analyze and forecast market size and growth, market trends, drivers, restraints, and leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The market reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, exclusive insights and quotations from interviews with industry leaders. Market analysis and forecasts are provided by a highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modellers.

Markets Covered: Global mineral products market, cement manufacturing market, ready-mix concrete manufacturing market, concrete pipe, brick, and block manufacturing market, and other concrete product manufacturing market.

Data Segmentations: Cement and concrete products manufacturing market size, global and by country, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; by product segments – (cement manufacturing, ready-mix concrete manufacturing, concrete pipe, brick, and block manufacturing and other concrete product manufacturing) market shares, market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; subsegments market characteristics.

Global mineral products market size, historic and forecast growth rates; segmentation.

Cement And Concrete Products Manufacturing Market Organizations Covered: LafargeHolcim Ltd, China National Building Materials, CRH, Cemex, HeidelbergCement.

Regions: North America, Europe, Middle East, South America, Africa, Asia Pacific.

Time Series: 2013-17 actuals, 2017 estimates, 2017-21 forecasts.

Other Information And Analyses: Global cement and concrete products manufacturing market comparison with macro-economic factors, cement and concrete products manufacturing market size, percentage of GDP, per capita average cement and concrete products manufacturing expenditure, global and by country; geographical and regional market analysis; market split by segments, trends and strategies; by segments; drivers and restraints; customer information; PESTLE analysis.

Sourcing And Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Cement And Concrete Products Manufacturing Industry: The report explains over 20 strategies for cement and concrete products manufacturing sector companies, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include cement and concrete products manufacturing companies investing in research and development of innovative products to increase their share in the market and thereby increase revenues, and China National Building Materials’ growth strategy which aims at expanding its business operations by strengthening its M&A strategy.

Opportunities For Cement And Concrete Products Manufacturing Sector Companies: The report reveals where the global cement and concrete products manufacturing industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Number of Pages: 271

Number of Figures: 115

Number of Tables: 94

