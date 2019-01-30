There were 419 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,908 in the last 365 days.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2018

CLARKSVILLE, Ind., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $2.9 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to net income of $3.4 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.  Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was negatively impacted by interest expense of $245,000, net of taxes, related to the Company’s issuance of $20.0 million of subordinated debt in September 2018, which amounted to $0.10 per diluted share for the quarter.    

Net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 18.9%, to $9.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 as compared to the same quarter in 2017.  The improved net interest income performance is due to a $2.4 million increase in interest income, which was partially offset by an $852,000 increase in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $130.5 million, from $859.3 million for 2017 to $989.8 million for 2018, and an increase in the weighted average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.52% for 2017 to 4.88% for 2018.  Interest expense increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $67.8 million, from $709.3 million for 2017 to $777.1 million for 2018, and an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.77% for 2017 to 1.15% for 2018.  Increases for the 2018 quarter related to subordinated debt included interest expense of $322,000, including amortization of debt issuance costs, and $19.7 million in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, including debt issuance costs.  The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the 2018 quarter was due primarily to the subordinated debt’s average cost of 6.55%, including amortization of debt issuance costs.  Additional details are included in the “Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets” table at the end of this release. 

The Company recognized $315,000 in provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to $462,000 of provision for loan losses recognized in the same quarter in 2017.  Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, increased $335,000, from $4.3 million at September 30, 2018 to $4.6 million at December 31, 2018. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $18,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to $43,000 for the same quarter in 2017.

Noninterest income increased $2.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 as compared to the same quarter in 2017.  The increase was due primarily to an increase in mortgage banking income of $3.2 million, which was partially offset by a decrease in the net gain on sale of loans guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) of $575,000.  The increase in mortgage banking income is due to production from the secondary-market residential mortgage lending segment that commenced operations in April 2018.  The Bank’s SBA lending activities are performed under Q2 Business Capital, LLC (“Q2”), which specializes in the origination and servicing of SBA loans and of which the Bank owns 51% with the option to purchase the minority interest in September 2020.  Despite the 51% ownership by the Bank, gross revenues and expenses related to Q2 are reported in the consolidated income statements and the net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is then subtracted to arrive at net income attributable to the Company.  Additional details regarding the financial performance of the mortgage banking and SBA lending segments are included in the “Segmented Income Statement Information” table at the end of this release. 

Noninterest expense increased $5.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 as compared to the same quarter in 2017.  The increase was due primarily to increases in compensation and benefits, occupancy and equipment, and other operating expenses of $3.2 million, $583,000 and $677,000, respectively.  The increase in compensation and benefits expense is attributable to the addition of new employees to support the growth of the Company, including its mortgage banking and SBA lending activities, and normal salary and benefits adjustments.  The increase in occupancy and equipment expense is primarily attributable to increases in lease and rental, depreciation and equipment, and software licensing expenses that are primarily related to the new mortgage banking activities.  The increase in other operating expenses is primarily due to increases in loan expense related to the mortgage banking activities and insurance reserves and claims related to the Company’s captive insurance subsidiary.    

The Company recognized income tax expense of $522,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, for an effective tax rate of 14.4%, as compared to income tax expense of $622,000, for an effective tax rate of 15.1%, for the same quarter in 2017. 

Comparison of Financial Condition at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018

Total assets increased $39.6 million, from $1.03 billion at September 30, 2018 to $1.07 billion at December 31, 2018.  Net loans increased $29.8 million due primarily to continued growth in the commercial real estate and SBA loan portfolios.  Total deposits increased $21.0 million due to a $19.6 million increase in interest-bearing deposit accounts and a $1.4 million increase in noninterest-bearing deposit accounts.  Borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank increased $17.0 million.     
                       
Common stockholders’ equity increased $4.2 million, from $98.8 million at September 30, 2018 to $103.0 million at December 31, 2018, due primarily to retained net income of $2.6 million and net unrealized gains of $1.4 million on the available for sale securities portfolio.  At December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, the Company and Bank were considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank has sixteen offices in the Indiana communities of Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Leavenworth, Marengo, Salem, Odon and Montgomery.  Access to First Savings Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available anywhere with Internet access through the Bank's website at www.fsbbank.net.

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf.  Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Tony A. Schoen, CPA
Chief Financial Officer
812-283-0724

FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS  
(Unaudited)  
                     
  Three Months Ended              
  December 31,              
OPERATING DATA:   2018       2017                
(In thousands, except share and per share data)                    
                     
Total interest income $   11,801     $   9,426                
Total interest expense     2,225         1,373                
                     
Net interest income     9,576         8,053                
Provision for loan losses     315         462                
                     
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     9,261         7,591                
                     
Total noninterest income     5,781         2,906                
Total noninterest expense     11,416         6,382                
                     
Income before income taxes     3,626         4,115                
Income tax expense     522         622                
                     
Net income     3,104         3,493                
                     
Less:  Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest     173         87                
                     
Net income attributable to the Company $   2,931     $   3,406                
                     
Net income per share, basic $   1.28     $   1.53                
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic     2,284,665         2,228,256                
                     
Net income per share, diluted $   1.24     $   1.44                
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted     2,371,480         2,358,935                
                     
                     
  December 31,   September 30,    Increase          
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:   2018       2018     (Decrease)          
(In thousands, except per share data)                    
                     
Total assets $   1,073,989     $   1,034,406     $   39,583            
Cash and cash equivalents     36,344         42,274         (5,930 )          
Investment securities     188,830         186,980         1,850            
Loans held for sale     37,952         32,125         5,827            
Gross loans     743,681         713,594         30,087            
Allowance for loan losses     9,620         9,323         297            
Interest earning assets     998,850         963,581         35,269            
Goodwill     9,848         9,848         -            
Core deposit intangibles     1,601         1,727         (126 )          
Noninterest-bearing deposits     169,062         167,705         1,357            
Interest-bearing deposits     663,011         643,407         19,604            
FHLB borrowings     107,019         90,000         17,019            
Total liabilities     969,428         934,161         35,267            
Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests     102,968         98,813         4,155            
                     
Book value per share $   44.68     $   43.11     $   1.57            
Tangible book value per share (1)     39.72         38.06         1.65            
                     
Non-performing assets:                    
  Nonaccrual loans $   4,551     $   4,182     $   369            
  Accruing loans past due 90 days     57         91         (34 )          
  Total non-performing loans     4,608         4,273         335            
  Foreclosed real estate     232         103         129            
  Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans     8,855         9,145       -  290            
  Other nonperforming assets     -          -          -            
  Total non-performing assets $   13,695     $   13,521     $   174            
                     
Asset quality ratios:                    
  Allowance for loan losses as a percent of                    
  total gross loans   1.29 %     1.31 %     -0.01 %          
  Allowance for loan losses as a percent of                    
  nonperforming loans   208.77 %     218.18 %     -9.42 %          
  Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans   0.62 %     0.60 %     0.02 %          
  Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets   1.28 %     1.31 %     -0.03 %          
                     
(1) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item.          
                     
                     
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:                  
                     
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's         
performance.  The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to       
evaluate capital adequacy and earnings.  The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the       
Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.      
                 
  Three Months Ended          
  December 31,          
Net Income    2018       2017                
(In thousands)                    
                     
  Net income attributable to the Company (Non-GAAP) $   2,931     $   3,367                
  Less:  Merger-related expenses, net of tax effect     -          (83 )              
  Less:  Effect of adjustment to deferred taxes due to tax law change     -          122                
  Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP) $   2,931     $   3,406                
                     
                     
  Three Months Ended          
  December 31,          
Net Income per Share, Diluted   2018       2017                
                     
  Net income per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $   1.24     $   1.43                
  Less:  Merger-related expenses, net of tax effect     -          (0.04 )              
  Less:  Effect of adjustment to deferred taxes due to tax law change     -          0.05                
  Net income per share, diluted (GAAP) $   1.24     $   1.44                
                     
                     
  Three Months Ended          
  December 31,          
Efficiency Ratio   2018       2017                
(In thousands)                    
                     
  Noninterest expense (GAAP) $   11,416     $   6,382                
                     
  Net interest income (GAAP)     9,576         8,053                
                     
  Noninterest income (GAAP)     5,781         2,906                
                     
  Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   74.34 %     58.24 %              
                     
                     
  Noninterest expense (GAAP) $   11,416     $   6,382                
  Less:  Merger-related expenses     -          (110 )              
  Noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)     11,416         6,272                
                     
  Net interest income (GAAP)     9,576         8,053                
                     
  Noninterest income (GAAP)     5,781         2,906                
                     
  Efficiency ratio (excluding nonrecurring items) (Non-GAAP)   74.34 %     57.23 %              
                     
                     
  December 31,   September 30,               
Tangible Book Value Per Share:   2018       2018                
(In thousands, except share and per share data)                    
                     
  Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $   102,968     $   98,813                
  Less:  goodwill and core deposit intangibles   (11,449 )     (11,575 )              
  Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)     91,519         87,238                
                     
  Shares outstanding     2,304,310         2,292,021                
                     
Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) $   39.72     $   38.06                
                     
Book value per share (GAAP) $   44.68     $   43.11                
                     
                     
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION:                    
                     
   As of   
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,  
Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets   2018       2018       2018       2018       2017    
(In thousands, except share data)                    
                     
Total cash and cash equivalents $   36,344     $   42,274     $   38,002     $   39,030     $   39,031    
Total investment securities     188,830         186,980         210,758         198,206         185,977    
Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses     734,061         704,271         693,858         682,441         616,993    
Total assets     1,073,989         1,034,406         1,035,346         1,008,554         930,152    
                     
Total deposits     832,073         811,112         834,754         758,787         675,449    
Total borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank     107,019         90,000         90,000         144,223         150,000    
                     
Total Company Stockholders' Equity     102,968         98,813         97,640         95,164         95,320    
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiary     1,593         1,432         1,229         663         87    
Total Equity     104,561         100,245         98,869         95,827         95,407    
                     
Outstanding common shares     2,304,310         2,292,021         2,292,021         2,279,021         2,251,539    
                     
                     
   Three Months Ended   
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,  
Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income   2018       2018       2018       2018       2017    
(In thousands, except per share data)                    
                     
Total interest income $   11,801     $   11,381     $   11,206     $   10,146     $   9,426    
Total interest expense     2,225         1,842         1,699         1,423         1,373    
Net interest income     9,576         9,539         9,507         8,723         8,053    
Provision for loan losses     315         254         266         371         462    
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     9,261         9,285         9,241         8,352         7,591    
                     
Total noninterest income     5,781         4,568         3,254         2,567         2,906    
Total noninterest expense     11,416         10,143         8,122         8,359         6,382    
Income before income taxes      3,626         3,710         4,373         2,560         4,115    
Income tax expense     522         766         696         338         622    
Net income     3,104         2,944         3,677         2,222         3,493    
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests     173         200         571         576         87    
Net Income Attributable to the Company $   2,931     $   2,744     $   3,106     $   1,646     $   3,406    
                     
Basic Earnings Per Share $   1.28     $   1.20     $   1.37     $   0.73     $   1.53    
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic     2,284,665         2,277,709         2,274,951         2,251,425         2,228,256    
                     
Diluted Earnings Per Share $   1.24     $   1.15     $   1.31     $   0.69     $   1.44    
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted     2,371,480         2,379,520         2,378,839         2,370,260         2,358,935    
                     
                     
   Three Months Ended   
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,  
Consolidated Performance Ratios (annualized)   2018       2018       2018       2018       2017    
  Return on average assets   1.11 %     1.06 %     1.21 %     0.68 %     1.49 %  
  Return on average equity   11.82 %     11.16 %     13.02 %     6.83 %     14.58 %  
  Return on average common stockholders' equity    11.82 %     11.16 %     13.02 %     6.83 %     14.58 %  
  Net interest margin (tax equivalent)   3.98 %     4.04 %     4.05 %     3.97 %     3.88 %  
  Efficiency ratio   74.34 %     71.90 %     63.65 %     74.04 %     58.24 %  
                     
                     
   As of or for the Three Months Ended   
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,  
Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios   2018       2018       2018       2018       2017    
  Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans   0.62 %     0.60 %     0.50 %     0.41 %     0.47 %  
  Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets   1.28 %     1.31 %     1.25 %     1.24 %     1.38 %  
  Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans   1.29 %     1.31 %     1.28 %     1.28 %     1.36 %  
  Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans   208.77 %     218.18 %     255.12 %     309.39 %     286.47 %  
  Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans   0.00 %     -0.01 %     0.01 %     0.00 %     0.01 %  
                     
                     
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED):                    
                     
   Three Months Ended   
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,  
Segmented Income Statement Information   2018       2018       2018       2018       2017    
(In thousands, except per share data)                    
                     
Noninterest income - Core Banking $   1,380     $   1,735     $   1,508     $   947     $   1,287    
Noninterest income - SBA Lending (Q2)     1,137         875         1,697         1,620         1,619    
Noninterest income - Mortgage Banking     3,264         1,958         49         -          -     
  Total noninterest income $   5,781     $   4,568     $   3,254     $   2,567     $   2,906    
                     
Noninterest expense - Core Banking $   6,586     $   6,771     $   6,333     $   7,288     $   5,310    
Noninterest expense - SBA Lending (Q2)     1,362         1,162         1,127         1,071         1,072    
Noninterest expense - Mortgage Banking     3,468         2,210         662         -          -     
  Total noninterest expense $   11,416     $   10,143     $   8,122     $   8,359     $   6,382    
                     
Income before income taxes - Core Banking $   3,324     $   3,453     $   3,820     $   1,385     $   3,897    
Income before income taxes - SBA Lending (Q2)   352         409         1,166         1,175         218    
Income (loss) before income taxes - Mortgage Banking   (50 )     (152 )     (613 )       -          -     
  Total income before income taxes $   3,626     $   3,710     $   4,373     $   2,560     $   4,115    
                     
Income tax expense - Core Banking $   490     $   750     $   702     $   167     $   590    
Income tax expense - SBA Lending (Q2)   45       59       169       171       32    
Income tax expense (benefit) - Mortgage Banking   (13 )     (43 )     (175 )       -          -     
  Total income tax expense $   522     $   766     $   696     $   338     $   622    
                     
Net income - Core Banking $   2,834     $   2,703     $   3,118     $   1,218     $   3,307    
Net income - SBA Lending (Q2)     307         350         997         1,004         186    
Net income (loss) - Mortgage Banking   (37 )     (109 )     (438 )       -          -     
  Total net income $   3,104     $   2,944     $   3,677     $   2,222     $   3,493    
                     
Net income attributable to the Company - Core Banking $   2,834     $   2,703     $   3,118     $   1,218     $   3,307    
Net income attributable to the Company - SBA Lending (Q2)   134       150       426       428       99    
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company - Mortgage Banking   (37 )     (109 )     (438 )       -          -     
  Total net income attributable to the Company $   2,931     $   2,744     $   3,106     $   1,646     $   3,406    
                     
Basic EPS - Core Banking $   1.24     $   1.18     $   1.37     $   0.54     $   1.49    
Basic EPS - SBA Lending (Q2)     0.06         0.07         0.19         0.19         0.04    
Basic EPS - Mortgage Banking   (0.02 )     (0.05 )     (0.19 )     0.00       0.00    
  Total Basic EPS $   1.28     $   1.20     $   1.37     $   0.73     $   1.53    
                     
Diluted EPS - Core Banking $   1.20     $   1.14     $   1.31     $   0.51     $   1.40    
Diluted EPS - SBA Lending (Q2)     0.06         0.06         0.18         0.18         0.04    
Diluted EPS - Mortgage Banking   (0.02 )     (0.05 )     (0.18 )       -          -     
  Total Diluted EPS $   1.24     $   1.15     $   1.31     $   0.69     $   1.44    
                     
                     
   As of or for the Three Months Ended   
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,  
SBA Lending (Q2) Data    2018       2018       2018       2018       2017    
(In thousands, except percentage data)                    
                     
Final funded loans unguaranteed portion held for investment, SBA $   3,436     $   3,213     $   4,302     $   5,798     $   5,208    
Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA     12,943         12,109         17,631         19,741         18,326    
  Total final funded loans, SBA $   16,379     $   15,322     $   21,933     $   25,539     $   23,534    
                     
Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA $   1,203     $   1,246     $   2,025     $   2,148     $   2,159    
Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA   9.29 %     10.29 %     11.49 %     10.88 %     11.78 %  
                     
Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (2) $   964     $   907     $   1,557     $   1,489     $   1,539    
Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA   7.45 %     7.49 %     8.83 %     7.54 %     8.40 %  
                     
(2) Net of commissions, referral fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment, and inclusive of gains on servicing assets        
                     
                     
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED):                    
                     
   Three Months Ended   
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,  
Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets   2018       2018       2018       2018       2017    
(In thousands)                    
                     
Interest-earning assets:                    
Average balances:                    
  Interest-bearing deposits with banks $   30,271     $   26,716     $   30,967     $   28,318     $   29,463    
  Loans     763,637         745,078         723,427         683,865         642,130    
  Investment securities     156,570         157,834         163,610         153,636         144,049    
  Agency mortgage-backed securities     29,133         37,393         42,624         35,421         35,759    
  FRB and FHLB stock     10,171         9,621         9,621         9,569         7,934    
  Total interest-earning assets $   989,782     $   976,642     $   970,249     $   910,809     $   859,335    
                     
Interest income (taxable equivalent basis):                    
  Interest-bearing deposits with banks $   153     $   138     $   112     $   116     $   71    
  Loans     9,828         9,349         8,885         8,192         7,702    
  Investment securities     1,783         1,822         2,123         1,765         1,624    
  Agency mortgage-backed securities     193         274         297         235         214    
  FRB and FHLB stock     121         119         107         149         90    
  Total interest-earning assets $   12,078     $   11,702     $   11,524     $   10,457     $   9,701    
                     
Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized):                    
  Interest-bearing deposits with banks   2.02 %     2.07 %     1.45 %     1.64 %     0.96 %  
  Loans   5.15 %     5.02 %     4.91 %     4.79 %     4.80 %  
  Investment securities   4.56 %     4.62 %     5.19 %     4.60 %     4.51 %  
  Agency mortgage-backed securities   2.65 %     2.93 %     2.79 %     2.65 %     2.39 %  
  FRB and FHLB stock   4.76 %     4.95 %     4.45 %     6.23 %     4.54 %  
  Total interest-earning assets   4.88 %     4.79 %     4.75 %     4.59 %     4.52 %  
                     
Interest-bearing liabilities:                    
Average balances:                    
  Interest-bearing deposits $   651,060     $   664,526     $   653,119     $   581,861     $   578,721    
  Repurchase agreements     1,352         1,351         1,350         1,349         1,348    
  Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank     104,999         99,614         111,036         149,680         129,280    
  Other borrowings     19,667         2,352         -          -          -     
  Total interest-bearing liabilities $   777,078     $   767,843     $   765,505     $   732,890     $   709,349    
                     
Interest expense:                    
  Interest-bearing deposits $   1,424     $   1,389     $   1,222     $   807     $   862    
  Repurchase agreements     1         1         1         1         1    
  Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank     478         420         476         615         510    
  Other borrowings     322         33         -          -          -     
  Total interest-bearing liabilities $   2,225     $   1,843     $   1,699     $   1,423     $   1,373    
                     
Weighted average cost (annualized):                    
  Interest-bearing deposits   0.87 %     0.84 %     0.75 %     0.55 %     0.60 %  
  Repurchase agreements   0.30 %     0.30 %     0.30 %     0.30 %     0.30 %  
  Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank   1.82 %     1.69 %     1.71 %     1.64 %     1.58 %  
  Other borrowings   6.55 %     5.61 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %  
  Total interest-bearing liabilities   1.15 %     0.96 %     0.89 %     0.78 %     0.77 %  
                     
Interest rate spread   3.73 %     3.83 %     3.86 %     3.81 %     3.75 %  
                     
Net interest margin   3.98 %     4.04 %     4.05 %     3.97 %     3.88 %  
                     

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Logo

