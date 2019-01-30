In a new article, Dr. Matthew Bogard (Iowa & Nebraska) explains why allergies sometimes begin in adulthood

Website of Dr Matt Bogard at matthewbogardmd Blog of Dr Matt Bogard Iowa Emergency Physician Matthew Bogard in Omaha Nebraska Dr Matt Bogard Omaha Nebraska Matthew Bogard MD Omaha Nebraska

CHARITON, IOWA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Isn't it curious that as a child, you never had an allergic reaction, but as you reached your 20s, you suddenly developed one? Yes, this can happen! And we finally know why. In his newest article, physician Matthew Bogard explains. You might be wondering why you are suddenly sneezing uncontrollably to cat dander when you love cats. Maybe a type of food that you have always thought about eating no longer seems to be in the cards because you just about died the last time you had a taste.These are all valid concerns which we will answer here:Before we talk about why, let's talk about how allergies come about. When your body experiences something new, such as a specific airborne particle, your immune system identifies the foreign substance as harmful. The body then produces immunoglobulin E, which are antibodies that attach to certain cells, which release a chemical known as histamine upon contact. This chemical causes inflammation and is the cause behind the allergic symptoms.Allergy SymptomsAllergy sufferers have a wide range of symptoms. Some folks sneeze constantly, some develop watery eyes or choking and others experience swelling of the face. Following are a few common symptoms of allergies:• Hives• Tingling in mouth• Stomach ache• Swelling of the tongue, lips, face or throat• AnaphylaxisAllergic Reactions from Insect Bites• Swelling where the insect penetrated the skin• Shortness of breath, cough, wheezing or chest tightness• Itching or hives (red spots on the abdomen, chest or back)Allergic Reactions from Medication• Itchy skin• Rashes• Hives (red spots on the abdomen, chest or back)• Wheezing• Facial swellingAllergic Airborne Reactions from Hay Fever• Runny or stuffy nose• Sneezing• Watery, swollen or red eyes• Itching of the eyes or nose• CoughingUnraveling the Allergy MysteryScientists and researchers have yet to trace a clear etiology of what causes allergies to develop at the adult stage. However, this hasn't prevented them from coming up with theories, one of which is quite compelling!The Hygiene HypothesisThis theory states that when a person tries to force himself or herself into a hygienic environment, the response to the lack of bacteria causes the allergies. We need a certain amount of exposure to infections and germs so our immune system can build a threshold of antibodies. When we live too carefully, to the point of excessive cleanliness, the body overreacts to the foreign substances.According to a study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, the real reason behind adult allergies is excessive cleaning. The study looked at more than 3,000 participants without asthma. These participants used different kinds of cleaning sprays in home. After a week, they underwent a medical checkup and it was discovered that 42% of them were showing signs of respiratory changes. See https://www.atsjournals.org/doi/full/10.1164/rccm.200612-1793OC This lends credence to the hygiene hypothesis and tells us that adult allergies can occur. In fact, researchers say people well in their 80s can develop allergies.

