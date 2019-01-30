The SafeCare Group Launches Hospital AI Software For Game-changing Clinical, Operational, Financial Results

SafeCare AI

Software offering predictive insights to aid proactive real-time decision support and target opportunities of care

Your hospital can admit patients, identify patients at risk in real time, and initiate treatment interventions” — Yisrael Safeek, MD, MBA, CEO and Chairman, The SafeCare Group

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, USA, January 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SafeCare Group ® has launched the SafeCare AI ™ Suite, a comprehensive Artificial Intelligence (AI) software suite to aid proactive real-time decision support and target opportunities of care in hospitals. SafeCare AI software will allow hospitals to realize game-changing clinical, operational, and financial opportunities. Leveraging machine learning and deep-learning capabilities, SafeCare AI Suite fosters a new generation of AI applications, which are able to sense, reason, act and adapt, to address a range of healthcare challenges in areas such readmissions , medical errors, infections, cost, and outpatient utilization.SafeCare AI software is able to extract and process valuable insight from electronic health record data in real-time, close to the data source, to transform it into knowledge to support instantaneous decision-making while reducing costs.“The SafeCare Group invested heavily into AI to realize game-changing clinical, operational, and financial opportunities for hospitals,” says Yisrael Safeek, MD, MBA, CEO and Chairman, The SafeCare Group. “SafeCare AI allow your hospital to admit patients, identify patients at risk in real time, and initiate treatment interventions. SafeCare AI Suite allows hospital staff to focus on outcomes, not administrative duties.”Key components of SafeCare AI Suite include:•SafeCare AI - Optimize Healthcare Quality•SafeCare AI - Reduce Medical Errors•SafeCare AI - Control Hospital Cost•SafeCare AI - Improve Outpatient CareKey benefits of SafeCare AI Suite include:•Low setup costs.•Ease of implementation.•No additional FTE.•Automatic upgrades.•Scales with inpatient growth.•Exclusive focus on healthcare.•Helps hospital ratings.SafeCare AI Suite can be purchased as a standalone software platform or together with other safecare software that can help hospital rankings.About The SafeCare Group®The SafeCare Group® was founded in 2010 and its motto is “Innovating, Disrupting, Transforming” healthcare. We worked at The Joint Commission, served on Malcolm Baldrige board, and produced software for efficient and effective data collection and analysis. Since 2016, The SafeCare Group invested heavily into Artificial Intelligence (AI) to realize game-changing clinical, operational, and financial opportunities for hospitals. We call it SafeCare Applied Intelligence™ or SafeCare AI™ for short to improve healthcare efficiency, quality, and patient safety. SafeCareSoft™ SaaS solutions enable hospitals to take advantage of disruptive healthcare software known as Softwaring Healthcare Excellence® that optimize hospital ratings and regulatory accreditation. Using advanced analytics and proprietary software platforms, we connect knowledge across all aspects of healthcare to help clients improve patient outcomes and operate more efficiently. Since 2012, SafeCare Analytics® have been helping hospitals excel with physician privileging software for Joint Commission OPPE, and hospital software for better readmissions, complications, infections, and value. Since 2013, 100 SafeCare Hospitals® listings have been Recognizing Healthcare Excellence® of 100 US hospitals that excelled with low infections, readmissions, complications, high patient satisfaction, and high value. Since 2015, SafeCare® magazine has been delivering information on the people, ideas and novel technologies affecting access, cost, and quality of healthcare across the globe. For more information about The SafeCare Group, visit www.safecaregroup.com



