Hoyer Discusses Border Security Negotiations and the Intelligence Community’s Worldwide Threat Assessment on CNN's "The Situation Room"

On the Worldwide Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community

"Frankly, what I think the President does is he states facts to conform to his beliefs, as opposed to having his beliefs based upon facts. That’s very disappointing, and it’s also very dangerous… and your reporter just pointed out how on almost every national security challenge, the President is in denial or has a different view than the intelligence community. That's unfortunate, and it’s not good for the country. And, as you pointed out, it's not good for our allies because they don’t think they can rely on us, which is dangerous for them and for us."

On the Need to Fund the Government and Prevent Another Trump-McConnell Shutdown

“I am convinced, knowing the people who are on the conference committee, that they are going to look at each other’s proposals honestly and with a view towards coming to agreement, because I think we all agree that shutting down the government is not a good policy. It undermines… federal employees, but it undermines the economy; it undermines the confidence of the business community; and it undermines the confidence of our allies. So, I believe there's going to be very good faith negotiations, and I think one of the things that we know in a democracy, you have got to get to a compromise. Both sides have to feel like they’ve gotten something that they think is important. So we'll see what happens. I don't want to prejudge it, but I think the conferees will be open to discussion of the others’ view.”