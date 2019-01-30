Super Bowl Broadcast in Tampa on AM 1040 and AM 82

Genesis Communications will air the NFL Super Bowl, February 3rd on both of its AM radio stations and its FM station.

This is the biggest event in sports and it merits a broadcast on each of our stations covering news and sports.” — Steve Kyler, Director of Content

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genesis Communications will air the NFL Super Bowl, February 3rd on both of its AM radio stations and its FM station. The company has been the home of the NFL’s premier broadcast as part of Westwood One for 6 years. AM 820 News, FM 98.3 in Pinellas (home of Bubba The Love Sponge) has one of the largest signals in the state, covering the entire west coast and Sports Talk AM 1040 The Team (home of Rock Riley) is the bay area’s CBS Sports affiliate. CBS is carrying Super Bowl 53 on its television network.

About Genesis:

Genesis Communications owns and operates radio stations WHBO and WWBA in Tampa Bay as well as WIXC in Orlando and the Space Coast. The company also owns and operates award-winning web publications Sports Talk Florida and News Talk Florida. It also recently launched United Cities Productions, which uses talent creators to produce content for its ad partners. For more information, contact Steve Kyler at skyler@unitedcitiespro.com or 813-281-1040.



