The Boiling Crab® Expands into China with First Franchise License Agreement

/EIN News/ -- GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boiling Crab®, popular for serving fresh, simply prepared seafood and shellfish in a casual environment, has finalized their first international franchise license agreement. The license covers Shanghai, China and adjacent provinces Jiangsu and Zhejiang, which boast nearly double the gross domestic product (GDP) per capita of China overall. The deal marks a significant milestone for Dada Ngo and Sinh Nguyen, co-founders of The Boiling Crab®.



“Sinh is a fisherman by trade, pulling crabs and other fresh seafood from the waters off Seadrift, Texas. We opened our first store to give friends and neighbors the opportunity to share the unparalleled taste and experience of a backyard crab boil,” said Dada Ngo, CEO. “A bib, some beer, crab legs, and good company is what we’re all about.”

With 21 locations across the U.S., including California, Texas, Nevada, Hawaii and Florida, the expansion takes the restaurant’s simple concept global. China, a traditionally difficult market in which to successfully franchise U.S.-based restaurants due to governmental regulations, intellectual property concerns, and investment risk factors, means The Boiling Crab® will effectively start with one of the more difficult franchising regions first.

“Our licensee partners ate at our Los Angeles location several times prior to approaching us,” continued Ngo. “We met them, visited their operations in China, and discovered that they are an established and respected restaurant operator with many brands operating successfully in multiple regions. We’re in good hands, and look forward to seeing The Boiling Crab® come to life in China.”

The Shanghai licensing agreement calls for 10 restaurants to open by 2024. Asia’s taste for fresh seafood, combined with the novel Louisiana flavors and family-style atmosphere, predict a high level of success for the company’s first international franchise endeavor. Additional licensing deals in other Asia Pacific countries are currently being negotiated.

ABOUT THE BOILING CRAB®

The Boiling Crab® is a casual, family-friendly restaurant specializing in Louisiana-style Cajun seafood. The menu features fresh crawfish, shrimp, crab, and other shellfish, plus items like fried catfish, gumbo, Cajun fries, and a wide selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The first Boiling Crab® opened in 2004 in Garden Grove, California, and popularized the Louisiana-inspired Cajun seafood boil culture with its signature original flavor, The Whole Shabang®.

