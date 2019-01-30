Clique Labs Launches Enterprise Disruptor Bone Card. Custom Integrated Business Card now available.

Clique, a leader in the API economy and CPaaS announces new technology to digitize the exchange of contact information and streamline communication.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clique Labs announces today that it has begun delivering Bone Card for the Enterprise with custom application integration with LinkedIn, SalesForce, and Slack among others to its enterprise customer base. The enterprise service also allows for company logo and picture upload.

Bone Card QR is the digital thumbprint of a business card and contact information exchange of the future. Bone Card QR App creates a personal, unique QR code that can be used to exchange contact information. Your Apple iOS camera already has a QR reader natively built in. Once you've created your custom QR code within the app, you will just need to scan it under an open camera and your contact information will appear in the native contacts application of the receiving party.

“Contact information exchange is the beginning of the communications cycle between individuals and groups who are new to each others contact circles. Now that we’ve begun integrating with LinkedIn, SalesForce and Slack our enterprise customers are giving enterprises control of their corporate communications at the beginning of that cycle.” Said Andy Powers - Clique CEO/ Founder

Related Links http://www.cliqueapi.com



