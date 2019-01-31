American Knife & Tool Institute Announces Intro of Vermont Legislation to Repeal Knife Prohibition

Representative Patrick Brennan

Legislation Would Eliminate the Current Prohibition on the Possession and Sale of Automatic Knives

I’m proud to work with the American Knife and Tool Institute to ensure that Vermont’s laws allow law-abiding knife owners to carry and use theirs knives and tools the way they need to.” — Representative Patrick Brennan

CODY, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI) today applauded the introduction of HB H 124, which would repeal Vermont’s prohibition on the possession and sale of automatic knives in the state. The bill, sponsored by Representative Pat Brennan, R-Chittenden 7-2, will repeal the burdensome state laws that impede on the rights of law abiding citizens of Vermont.“I’m proud to work with the American Knife and Tool Institute to ensure that Vermont’s laws allow law-abiding knife owners to carry and use theirs knives and tools the way they need to,” said Representative Brennan. “The current restrictions on automatic knives are antiquated and too burdensome on Vermonters. I’m proud to introduce H 124, which will repeal this unnecessary law and ensure that anyone who carries or uses a knife in their daily life for lawful purposes will be protected.”“We commend Representative Brennan for introducing this bill,” said CJ Buck, President of AKTI, “and are calling on the Vermont legislature to take swift action in passing this bill. This legislation is in keeping with the ways in which Vermonters use their knives for legal occupational and recreational activities, and will ensure that all law abiding Vermonters have the right to carry the knife of their choosing.”For information about the Vermont Knife Laws visit www.stateknifelaws.com and for more information about State Laws Regarding Auto-Open Knives visit www.akti.org/state-laws-regarding-automatics/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.