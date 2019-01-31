American Knife & Tool Institute Announces Intro of Vermont Legislation to Repeal Knife Prohibition
Legislation Would Eliminate the Current Prohibition on the Possession and Sale of Automatic Knives
“I’m proud to work with the American Knife and Tool Institute to ensure that Vermont’s laws allow law-abiding knife owners to carry and use theirs knives and tools the way they need to,” said Representative Brennan. “The current restrictions on automatic knives are antiquated and too burdensome on Vermonters. I’m proud to introduce H 124, which will repeal this unnecessary law and ensure that anyone who carries or uses a knife in their daily life for lawful purposes will be protected.”
“We commend Representative Brennan for introducing this bill,” said CJ Buck, President of AKTI, “and are calling on the Vermont legislature to take swift action in passing this bill. This legislation is in keeping with the ways in which Vermonters use their knives for legal occupational and recreational activities, and will ensure that all law abiding Vermonters have the right to carry the knife of their choosing.”
For information about the Vermont Knife Laws visit www.stateknifelaws.com and for more information about State Laws Regarding Auto-Open Knives visit www.akti.org/state-laws-regarding-automatics/.
Liesl Sheehan
Tremont Strategies Group
+1 617-236-5830
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.