First Commonwealth Reports Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2018 Earnings; Increases Quarterly Dividend 11.1%

INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018.



Full Year 2018 Highlights

The company successfully completed its acquisition of Foundation Bank located in the Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan area on May 1, 2018, which included $184 million in loans and $141 million in deposits at close.

Total loans grew $364 million, or 6.7% compared to the prior year including $180 million, or 3.3% in organic loan growth (excluding loans acquired from Foundation Bank).

Average deposits grew $441 million, or 8.2% compared to the prior year including $346 million, or 6.5% in organic deposit growth (excluding deposits acquired from Foundation Bank).

On May 21, 2018, the company’s banking subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank, issued $100 million in subordinated debt notes resulting in net proceeds of approximately $98 million. These notes qualify as Tier II capital for regulatory capital purposes and further strengthen the Bank’s capital ratios.

The Company repurchased 1.8 million shares, or 1.8% of common shares outstanding.

Tangible book value per share grew 10.1% year-over-year.

Earnings

For the year ended December 31, 2018, net income was $107.5 million (or $1.08 diluted earnings per share). Core net income (non-GAAP), which excludes acquisition expenses, was $108.8 million, or $1.10 diluted earnings per share, all of which are record levels for First Commonwealth.

-- Core earnings per share (non-GAAP) increased $0.28, or 34.1% from the previous year.

-- Net interest income (on a fully tax-equivalent (FTE) basis) (non-GAAP) increased $21.2 million, or 9.1%, from the prior year.

-- Noninterest income (excluding net security gains) (non-GAAP) grew $5.2 million, or 7.0%, from the prior year.

-- Noninterest expense (excluding acquisition expenses) (non-GAAP) increased $3.8 million, or 2.0%, from the prior year.

Profitability

The net interest margin improved 14 basis points to 3.71% compared to the prior year.

The efficiency ratio improved 307 basis points to 57.15% compared to the prior year.

The return on average assets (ROA) for the year ended December 31, 2018 was 1.42%. The Core ROA (non-GAAP) improved 35 basis points to 1.44% compared to the prior year.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights

Franchise Growth

Total loans grew $115 million, or 8.1% (annualized) compared to the prior quarter.

Earnings

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, net income was $27.0 million (or $0.27 diluted earnings per share), resulting in an ROA of 1.39% and an ROE of 11.06%. Core net income (non-GAAP) was essentially the same as the company’s reported GAAP earnings.

Total revenue (excluding security gains) grew $5.1 million, or 6.2%, from the prior year quarter and $2.0 million, or 9.4% (annualized), from the third quarter of 2018.

-- Net interest income (FTE) increased $1.2 million, or 7.5% (annualized), from the prior quarter.

-- Noninterest income (excluding security gains) grew $0.8 million, or 15.6% (annualized), from the prior quarter.

-- Noninterest expense (excluding acquisition expenses) decreased $2.1 million from the prior year quarter.

Profitability

The net interest margin expanded three basis points to 3.70% compared to the prior quarter and increased nine basis points from the prior year quarter as positive replacement yields on loans offset deposit rate increases.

-- Deposit betas on non-maturity deposits remained well controlled at 20%.

“Our results in the fourth quarter were a strong finish to a very successful year for our organization,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In 2018, we expanded our footprint into Cincinnati with the acquisition and integration of Foundation Bank, the buildout of our SBA team moved us to a number 2 ranking in our western Pennsylvania market from number 18 a year ago, and we produced record earnings of $107.5 million. And we continue to make strategic investments in talent and technology to fulfill the needs of the businesses in our communities and help our customers improve their financial lives. We have positive momentum heading into 2019 and are well-positioned to generate consistent and sustainable long-term performance.”

Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands, For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended except per share data) December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

Reported Results Net income $ 26,998 $ 25,149 $ 3,981 $ 107,498 $ 55,165 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.25 $ 0.04 $ 1.08 $ 0.58 Return on average assets 1.39% 1.30% 0.21% 1.42% 0.77% Return on average equity 11.06% 10.28% 1.75% 11.41% 6.45% Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1) Core net income $ 27,000 $ 25,168 $ 20,561 $ 108,791 $ 78,512 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.25 $ 0.21 $ 1.10 $ 0.82 Core return on average assets 1.39% 1.30% 1.11% 1.44% 1.09% Return on average tangible common equity 16.09% 15.01% 2.84% 16.67% 9.50% Core return on average tangible common equity 16.09% 15.02% 13.29% 16.87% 13.38% Core efficiency ratio 57.45% 57.82% 62.24% 57.15% 60.22% Net interest margin (FTE) 3.70% 3.67% 3.61% 3.71% 3.57%





(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. See supplemental information included with the release for "non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators" and additional information.

Earnings

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $27.0 million, as compared to $4.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The prior year quarter’s results were impacted by a previously disclosed valuation adjustment to the company’s deferred tax asset following the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which resulted in a non-cash charge of $16.7 million.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $107.5 million, as compared to $55.2 million for the same period in 2017, an increase of $52.3 million. The results for the prior year were impacted by the aforementioned non-cash charge of $16.7 million as well as merger-related expenses of $10.2 million (pretax) in 2017 as compared to merger-related expenses of $1.6 million in 2018. Excluding these expenses, core net income (non-GAAP) for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $108.8 million, an increase of $30.3 million, or 38.6%, from the previous year.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 3.70%, an increase of three basis points from the previous quarter and an increase of nine basis points from the fourth quarter of 2017.

The total cost of interest-bearing demand and savings deposits increased five basis points from the previous quarter, compared to a 25 basis point increase in the Federal Funds Target Rate in the quarter. This equates to an effective deposit beta of 20%, which is unchanged from the previous quarter. The increased cost of interest-bearing deposits was partially offset by $9.0 million of growth in average noninterest-bearing deposits.

Loan yields increased 15 basis points from the previous quarter due to the repricing of variable and adjustable rate loans and higher replacement yields on new loans.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, total average earning assets grew $74 million and $367 million, respectively, from the prior quarter and prior year period.

The increase in the net interest margin from the prior year quarter was primarily due to a 44 basis point increase in the yield on loans, which was partially offset by higher short-term borrowing costs following the Federal Reserve’s decisions to raise short-term interest rates.

The net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2018 was 3.71%, an increase of 14 basis points from the previous year.

The increase from the prior year was due primarily to a 40 basis point increase in the yield on interest earning assets partially offset by a 26 basis point increase in funding costs. These increases were primarily due to improved yields on variable and adjustable loan portfolios following the Federal Reserve’s decision to increase short-term rates 200 basis points since December 2016, along with the funding costs increasing less than asset yields.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, total average earning assets grew $319 million, or 4.9% from the prior year. Average loans grew by 5.8%, while average deposits grew by 8.2%.

Credit Quality

At December 31, 2018, nonperforming loans were $32.0 million, a decrease of $7.8 million from September 30, 2018 and a decrease of $10.2 million from December 31, 2017. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.55%, 0.70% and 0.78% for the periods ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.

Subsequent to December 31, 2018, a $6.0 million nonperforming loan was paid off in full, resulting in the release of $1.7 million of excess reserves in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The provision for credit losses totaled $12.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $7.4 million as compared to the prior year. The increase from the prior year is primarily the result of one commercial real estate relationship which was resolved during the year and the recognition of $3.1 million of recoveries on two commercial relationships during the prior year.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, net charge-offs were $13.1 million, or 0.23% of average loans, compared to $7.0 million in the prior year period, an increase of $6.1 million. The increase from the prior year is primarily the result of the aforementioned commercial real estate relationship, which deteriorated and was resolved during the year, as well as recoveries for two large commercial credits totaling $3.1 million in the prior year.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, net charge-offs were $4.5 million, or 0.31% of average loans (annualized), compared to $3.5 million in the prior quarter and $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Net charge-offs in the fourth quarter were the result of the successful resolution of several problem credits during the quarter.

For the originated loan portfolio at December 31, 2018, the general allowance for credit losses to total originated loans was 0.87%, compared to 0.89% at September 30, 2018 and 0.90% at December 31, 2017.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income (excluding net security gains) totaled $20.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to $19.8 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $20.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Gain on sale of other loans and assets increased $1.1 million and $1.2 million from the prior quarter and the year ago quarter, respectively, due to a $0.6 million gain on the sale of a nonperforming loan and a $0.4 million insurance recovery during the fourth quarter of 2018, as well as the company’s recent emphasis on Small Business Administration (SBA) qualified lending. This was partially offset by a decrease of $0.4 million and $0.5 million from the prior quarter and year ago quarter, respectively, in gain on sale of mortgage loans. Trust fee income decreased $0.3 million from the prior quarter due to seasonally higher tax advisory services in the third quarter.

There were no security gains during the fourth and third quarters of 2018; however, the company recognized a $4.3 million gain during the fourth quarter of 2017 following the successful auction call of a single pooled trust preferred security.

Noninterest expense (excluding merger-related expenses) totaled $50.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, as compared to $49.5 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $52.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The $0.5 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily the result of a $1.0 million increase in salaries and benefits (due to a $1.3 million increase in hospitalization costs) and a $0.5 million increase in other professional fees. This was partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in advertising and promotion, a $0.3 million decrease in appraisal fees, and a $0.3 million decrease in unfunded commitment reserves on construction loans.

The $2.1 million decrease from the prior year quarter was primarily due to $2.5 million of expense for a bonus paid to all employees following the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,426 at December 31, 2018 as compared to 1,417 at September 30, 2018 and 1,372 at December 31, 2017. The increase from the prior year is the result of the addition of employees from acquisitions and the continued expansion of the mortgage, SBA and commercial banking businesses.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.10 per share, which is payable on February 22, 2019 to shareholders of record as of February 8, 2019. This dividend represents an 11.1% increase over the previous quarter and a 3.0% projected annual yield utilizing the January 28, 2019 closing market price of $13.42.

First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at December 31, 2018 were 14.7%, 12.3%, 10.3% and 11.1%, respectively. First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM (ET). The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-844-792-3645 or through the company’s web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and entering the access code #10127627. A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the company’s web page for 30 days.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 137 community banking offices in 22 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and central and northeastern Ohio, as well as a Corporate Banking Center in northeast Ohio and mortgage offices in Stow and Dublin, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements about First Commonwealth’s future plans, strategies and financial performance. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Such statements are based on assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond First Commonwealth’s control. Factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on First Commonwealth and its customers; (2) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (3) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (4) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (5) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance); (6) the soundness of other financial institutions; (7) political instability; (8) impairment of First Commonwealth’s goodwill or other intangible assets; (9) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (10) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (11) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (12) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth’s borrowers; (13) technological changes; (14) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (15) First Commonwealth’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (16) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth’s markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (17) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (18) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (19) the reliability of First Commonwealth’s vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (20) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (21) other risks and uncertainties described in the reports that First Commonwealth files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10‐K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. First Commonwealth undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Media Relations:

Jonathan E. Longwill

Vice President / Communications and Media Relations

Phone: 724-463-6806

E-mail: JLongwill@fcbanking.com

Investor Relations:

Ryan M. Thomas

Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations

Phone: 724-463-1690

E-mail: RThomas1@fcbanking.com

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Net interest income (FTE) (1) $ 65,514 $ 64,311 $ 60,624 $ 254,196 $ 233,005 Provision for credit losses 1,499 2,961 2,253 12,531 5,087 Noninterest income 20,529 19,757 24,705 88,637 80,331 Noninterest expense 50,024 49,530 51,909 195,556 200,298 Net income 26,998 25,149 3,981 107,498 55,165 Core net income (5) 27,000 25,168 20,561 108,791 78,512 Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.27 $ 0.25 $ 0.04 $ 1.08 $ 0.58 Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6) $ 0.27 $ 0.25 $ 0.21 $ 1.10 $ 0.82 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on average assets 1.39 % 1.30 % 0.21 % 1.42 % 0.77 % Core return on average assets (7) 1.39 % 1.30 % 1.11 % 1.44 % 1.09 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.06 % 10.28 % 1.75 % 11.41 % 6.45 % Return on average tangible common equity (8) 16.09 % 15.01 % 2.84 % 16.67 % 9.50 % Core return on average tangible common equity (9) 16.09 % 15.02 % 13.29 % 16.87 % 13.38 % Core efficiency ratio (2)(10) 57.45 % 57.82 % 62.24 % 57.15 % 60.22 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.70 % 3.67 % 3.61 % 3.71 % 3.57 % Book value per common share $ 9.90 $ 9.69 $ 9.11 Tangible book value per common share (11) 6.98 6.82 6.34 Market value per common share 12.08 16.14 14.32 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.09 0.09 0.08 $ 0.35 $ 0.32 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans (3) 0.55 % 0.70 % 0.78 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3) 0.46 % 0.57 % 0.62 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) (4) 0.31 % 0.25 % 0.16 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans (4) 149.14 % 127.35 % 114.34 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans (4) 0.83 % 0.90 % 0.89 % Allowance for credit losses (originated loans and leases) as a percent of originated loans and leases 0.90 % 0.98 % 0.96 % CAPITAL RATIOS Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets 12.5 % 12.7 % 12.2 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12) 9.1 % 9.3 % 8.8 % Leverage Ratio 10.3 % 10.5 % 9.7 % Risk Based Capital - Tier I 12.3 % 12.6 % 11.5 % Risk Based Capital - Total 14.7 % 15.1 % 12.3 % Common Equity - Tier I 11.1 % 11.4 % 10.3 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 77,945 $ 74,873 $ 65,840 $ 292,257 $ 250,550 Interest expense 12,896 11,060 6,270 40,035 21,770 Net Interest Income 65,049 63,813 59,570 252,222 228,780 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 465 498 1,054 1,974 4,225 Net Interest Income (FTE) 65,514 64,311 60,624 254,196 233,005 Provision for credit losses 1,499 2,961 2,253 12,531 5,087 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses (FTE) 64,015 61,350 58,371 241,665 227,918 Net securities gains — — 4,345 8,102 5,040 Trust income 1,887 2,206 1,823 7,901 7,098 Service charges on deposit accounts 4,757 4,589 4,721 18,175 18,579 Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 1,866 1,872 2,155 7,426 8,807 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,445 1,579 1,486 6,686 5,699 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,169 1,542 1,656 5,436 5,366 Gain on sale of other loans and assets 1,725 643 486 5,273 1,753 Card-related interchange income 5,258 5,044 4,907 20,187 18,780 Derivative mark-to-market (2 ) — (424 ) 787 (473 ) Swap fee income 759 528 1,547 1,874 2,005 Other income 1,665 1,754 2,003 6,790 7,677 Total Noninterest Income 20,529 19,757 24,705 88,637 80,331 Salaries and employee benefits 27,535 26,553 28,781 105,115 103,714 Net occupancy 4,287 4,341 4,051 17,219 15,648 Furniture and equipment 3,636 3,424 3,755 14,247 13,508 Data processing 2,706 2,853 2,431 10,470 9,090 Pennsylvania shares tax 1,477 1,248 1,139 4,875 4,209 Advertising and promotion 771 1,200 1,051 3,956 3,786 Intangible amortization 787 817 819 3,217 3,081 Collection and repossession 702 630 563 2,762 1,905 Other professional fees and services 1,473 962 1,406 4,473 4,761 FDIC insurance 417 217 744 2,007 3,210 Litigation and operational losses 351 435 943 1,162 2,050 Loss on sale or write-down of assets 205 181 348 1,080 1,834 Merger and acquisition related 3 24 (199 ) 1,637 10,213 Other operating expenses 5,674 6,645 6,077 23,336 23,289 Total Noninterest Expense 50,024 49,530 51,909 195,556 200,298 Income before Income Taxes 34,520 31,577 31,167 134,746 107,951 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 465 498 1,054 1,974 4,225 Income tax provision 7,057 5,930 26,132 25,274 48,561 Net Income $ 26,998 $ 25,149 $ 3,981 $ 107,498 $ 55,165 Shares Outstanding at End of Period 98,518,668 100,361,434 97,456,478 98,518,668 97,456,478 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 99,358,759 100,490,812 97,507,465 99,223,513 95,331,037





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 BALANCE SHEET (Period End) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 95,934 $ 93,162 $ 98,624 Interest-bearing bank deposits 3,013 3,022 8,668 Securities available for sale, at fair value 941,373 914,085 761,195 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 393,855 389,621 422,096 Loans held for sale 11,881 8,287 14,850 Loans 5,774,139 5,662,782 5,407,376 Allowance for credit losses (47,764 ) (50,746 ) (48,298 ) Net loans 5,726,375 5,612,036 5,359,078 Goodwill and other intangibles 287,240 288,028 270,360 Other assets 368,584 378,104 373,668 Total Assets $ 7,828,255 $ 7,686,345 $ 7,308,539 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,466,213 $ 1,451,284 $ 1,416,771 Interest-bearing demand deposits 180,209 181,504 187,281 Savings deposits 3,401,354 3,453,461 3,361,840 Time deposits 850,216 808,894 614,813 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,431,779 4,443,859 4,163,934 Total deposits 5,897,992 5,895,143 5,580,705 Short-term borrowings 721,823 587,806 707,466 Long-term borrowings 185,056 185,266 87,918 Total borrowings 906,879 773,072 795,384 Other liabilities 47,995 45,199 44,323 Shareholders' equity 975,389 972,931 888,127 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 7,828,255 $ 7,686,345 $ 7,308,539





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, Yield/ September 30, Yield/ December 31, Yield/ December 31, Yield/ December 31, Yield/ 2018 Rate 2018 Rate 2017 Rate 2018 Rate 2017 Rate NET INTEREST MARGIN Assets Loans (FTE)(1)(3) $ 5,704,468 4.81 % $ 5,657,390 4.66 % $ 5,433,384 4.29 % $ 5,582,651 4.64 % $ 5,278,511 4.20 % Securities and interest bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1) 1,316,488 2.79 % 1,289,178 2.73 % 1,220,469 2.63 % 1,267,471 2.79 % 1,252,739 2.63 % Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1) 7,020,956 4.43 % 6,946,568 4.30 % 6,653,853 3.99 % 6,850,122 4.30 % 6,531,250 3.90 % Noninterest-earning assets 712,047 715,461 710,946 705,234 679,212 Total Assets $ 7,733,003 $ 7,662,029 $ 7,364,799 $ 7,555,356 $ 7,210,462 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 3,601,354 0.45 % $ 3,657,439 0.40 % $ 3,521,485 0.20 % $ 3,620,766 0.37 % $ 3,429,445 0.17 % Time deposits 842,123 1.40 % 786,912 1.18 % 596,051 0.73 % 749,408 1.13 % 578,158 0.65 % Short-term borrowings 633,363 2.10 % 569,666 1.81 % 807,831 1.19 % 618,957 1.74 % 867,391 1.01 % Long-term borrowings 185,144 5.29 % 185,401 5.24 % 88,019 4.24 % 147,915 5.13 % 86,391 4.12 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 5,261,984 0.97 % 5,199,418 0.84 % 5,013,386 0.50 % 5,137,046 0.78 % 4,961,385 0.44 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,456,983 1,447,948 1,411,902 1,434,233 1,356,125 Other liabilities 45,445 44,261 39,011 41,740 37,818 Shareholders' equity 968,591 970,402 900,500 942,337 855,134 Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources 2,471,019 2,462,611 2,351,413 2,418,310 2,249,077 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 7,733,003 $ 7,662,029 $ 7,364,799 $ 7,555,356 $ 7,210,462 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1) 3.70 % 3.67 % 3.61 % 3.71 % 3.57 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 Loan Portfolio Detail Commercial Loan Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,138,473 $ 1,116,204 $ 1,163,383 Commercial real estate 2,123,544 2,136,431 2,019,096 Real estate construction 358,978 298,395 248,868 Total Commercial 3,620,995 3,551,030 3,431,347 Consumer Loan Portfolio: Closed-end mortgages 1,037,124 1,008,411 897,284 Home equity lines of credit 525,281 524,927 529,086 Total Real Estate - Consumer 1,562,405 1,533,338 1,426,370 Auto loans 481,954 476,536 454,932 Direct installment 37,454 33,415 24,560 Personal lines of credit 63,131 59,927 60,023 Student loans 8,200 8,536 10,144 Total Other Consumer 590,739 578,414 549,659 Total Consumer Portfolio 2,153,144 2,111,752 1,976,029 Total Portfolio Loans 5,774,139 5,662,782 5,407,376 Loans held for sale 11,881 8,287 14,850 Total Loans $ 5,786,020 $ 5,671,069 $ 5,422,226 December 31, September 30, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 ASSET QUALITY DETAIL Nonperforming Loans: Loans on nonaccrual basis $ 11,509 $ 17,921 $ 19,455 Troubled debt restructured loans on nonaccrual basis 11,761 13,876 11,222 Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis 8,757 8,052 11,563 Total Nonperforming Loans $ 32,027 $ 39,849 $ 42,240 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 3,935 3,874 2,765 Repossessions ("Repos") 266 135 292 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 36,228 $ 43,858 $ 45,297 Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 1,582 1,647 1,854 Classified loans 40,241 50,079 73,017 Criticized loans 127,235 141,591 124,417 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans, plus OREO and Repos 0.63 % 0.77 % 0.83 % Allowance for credit losses $ 47,764 $ 50,746 $ 48,298





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net Charge-offs (Recoveries): Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,672 $ 2,516 $ 777 $ 4,506 $ 2,733 Real estate construction (42 ) (92 ) — (141 ) (470 ) Commercial real estate 1,489 (36 ) 177 3,777 62 Residential real estate 243 226 240 952 916 Loans to individuals 1,119 915 937 3,971 3,733 Net Charge-offs $ 4,481 $ 3,529 $ 2,131 $ 13,065 $ 6,974 Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (annualized) (4) 0.31 % 0.25 % 0.16 % 0.23 % 0.13 % Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs 33.45 % 83.90 % 105.73 % 95.91 % 72.94 % Provision for credit losses $ 1,499 $ 2,961 $ 2,253 $ 12,531 $ 5,087





DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017. (2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles, unfunded commitment expense and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs. (3) Includes held for sale loans. (4) Excludes held for sale loans. For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net Income $ 26,998 $ 25,149 $ 3,981 $ 107,498 $ 55,165 Intangible amortization 787 817 819 3,217 3,081 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (165 ) (172 ) (287 ) (676 ) (1,078 ) Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles 27,620 25,794 4,513 110,039 57,168 Average Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 968,591 $ 970,402 $ 900,500 $ 942,337 $ 855,134 Less: intangible assets 287,610 288,570 270,906 282,281 253,533 Tangible Equity 680,981 681,832 629,594 660,056 601,601 Less: preferred stock — — — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 680,981 $ 681,832 $ 629,594 $ 660,056 $ 601,601 (8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 16.09 % 15.01 % 2.84 % 16.67 % 9.50 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Core Net Income: Total Net Income $ 26,998 $ 25,149 $ 3,981 $ 107,498 $ 55,165 Deferred tax asset writedown — — 16,709 — 16,709 Merger & Acquisition related expenses 3 24 (199 ) 1,637 10,213 Tax benefit of merger & acquisition related expenses (1 ) (5 ) 70 (344 ) (3,575 ) (5) Core net income 27,000 25,168 20,561 108,791 78,512 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 99,358,759 100,490,812 97,507,465 99,223,513 95,331,037 (6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.27 $ 0.25 $ 0.21 $ 1.10 $ 0.82 Intangible amortization 787 817 819 3,217 3,081 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (165 ) (172 ) (287 ) (676 ) (1,078 ) Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 27,622 $ 25,813 $ 21,093 $ 111,332 $ 80,515 (9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 16.09 % 15.02 % 13.29 % 16.87 % 13.38 % For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Core Return on Average Assets: Total Net Income $ 26,998 $ 25,149 $ 3,981 $ 107,498 $ 55,165 Total Average Assets 7,733,003 7,662,029 7,364,799 7,555,356 7,210,462 Return on Average Assets 1.39 % 1.30 % 0.21 % 1.42 % 0.77 % Core Net Income (5) $ 27,000 $ 25,168 $ 20,561 $ 108,791 $ 78,512 Total Average Assets 7,733,003 7,662,029 7,364,799 7,555,356 7,210,462 (7) Core Return on Average Assets 1.39 % 1.30 % 1.11 % 1.44 % 1.09 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Core Efficiency Ratio: Total Noninterest Expense $ 50,024 $ 49,530 $ 51,909 $ 195,556 $ 200,298 Adjustments to Noninterest Expense: Unfunded commitment reserve (203 ) 82 624 (162 ) 1,075 Intangible amortization 787 817 819 3,217 3,081 Merger and acquisition related 3 24 (199 ) 1,637 10,213 Noninterest Expense - Core $ 49,437 $ 48,607 $ 50,665 $ 190,864 $ 185,929 Net interest income, fully tax equivalent $ 65,514 $ 64,311 $ 60,624 $ 254,196 $ 233,005 Total noninterest income 20,529 19,757 24,705 88,637 80,331 Net securities gains — — (4,345 ) (8,102 ) (5,040 ) Total Revenue $ 86,043 $ 84,068 $ 80,984 $ 334,731 $ 308,296 Adjustments to Revenue: Derivative mark-to-market (2 ) — (424 ) 787 (473 ) Total Revenue - Core $ 86,045 $ 84,068 $ 81,408 $ 333,944 $ 308,769 (10)Core Efficiency Ratio 57.45 % 57.82 % 62.24 % 57.15 % 60.22 % December 31, September 30, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 975,389 $ 972,931 $ 888,127 Less: intangible assets 287,240 288,028 270,360 Tangible Equity 688,149 684,903 617,767 Less: preferred stock — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 688,149 $ 684,903 $ 617,767 Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 7,828,255 $ 7,686,345 $ 7,308,539 Less: intangible assets 287,240 288,028 270,360 Tangible Assets $ 7,541,015 $ 7,398,317 $ 7,038,179 (12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets 9.13 % 9.26 % 8.78 % Shares Outstanding at End of Period 98,518,668 100,361,434 97,456,478 (11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 6.98 $ 6.82 $ 6.34 Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.



