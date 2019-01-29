Larson Electronics Releases 3-Phase Isolation Transformer, 45 kVA, 480Y/277V, 240V Delta, NEMA 3R

/EIN News/ -- KEMP, Texas, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of a three-phase isolation transformer for both indoor and outdoor use. This unit has a transformer rating of 45 kVA and has a primary voltage of 240V Delta and a secondary voltage of 480Y/277V Wye-N.



With a transformer rating of 45 kVA, the MT-DOE16-240D-45KVA-480Y.277-N3R transformer is a three phase unit with a primary voltage of 240 V Delta. It also provides a secondary voltage of 480Y/277 V Wye-N.





The MT-DOE16-240D-45KVA-480Y.277-N3R isolation transformer features cores made of non-aging, cold-rolled silicon steel laminations and is highly energy efficient. The Standard Type 3R enclosure makes this transformer suitable for indoor or outdoor use. This device can be floor or wall mounted and features Class H 220˚ insulation with a 150˚ temperature rise.

Larson Electronics’ three-phase isolation transformer is IP24 rated and has cores that are each specially coated to prevent moisture from getting in. Each of the cores are balanced to minimize axial forces during short circuit events. This unit features integrated floor and wall mounting brackets for fast and easy installation with the offset outward facing floor installation holes provide easy access for power tools. This device is suitable for general use at work sites.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f95460b1-d867-4396-a7e2-6112fe6827e7



