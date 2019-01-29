There were 153 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,619 in the last 365 days.

IES Holdings Announces Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results Earnings Release Schedule

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES Holdings, Inc. (or “IES”) (NASDAQ: IESC) today announced that it will release fiscal 2019 first quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. 

About IES Holdings, Inc.
IES is a holding company that owns and manages diverse operating subsidiaries, comprised of providers of industrial infrastructure services to a variety of end markets. Our approximately 4,500 employees serve clients in the United States. For more information about IES, please visit www.ies-co.com.

Contact: Tracy McLauchlin, CFO
IES Holdings, Inc.
713-860-1500

