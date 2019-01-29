Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call for February 6, 2019

MIDLAND, Texas, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) (“Viper”), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), announced that they plan to release fourth quarter 2018 financial results on February 5, 2019 after the market closes.

In connection with the earnings release, Viper will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss their results for the fourth quarter of 2018 on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. CT. Participants should call (844) 400-1537 (United States/Canada) or (703) 326-5198 (International) and use the confirmation code 1265649. A telephonic replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 through Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. CT. To access the replay, call (855) 859-2056 (United States/Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and enter confirmation code 1265649. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via the internet at www.viperenergy.com under the “Investor Relations” section of the site. A replay will also be available on the website following the call.

About Viper Energy Partners LP

Viper is a limited partnership formed by Diamondback to own, acquire and exploit oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on the Permian Basin.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Diamondback’s activities are primarily focused on the horizontal exploitation of multiple intervals within the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring and Cline formations.

/EIN News/ -- Investor Contact:

Adam Lawlis

+1 432.221.7467

alawlis@diamondbackenergy.com



