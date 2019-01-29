Capstone Turbine to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results on February 7, 2019

Webcast Scheduled for 1:45 PM PT/4:45 PM ET That Day

VAN NUYS, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstone Turbine Corporation ( www.capstoneturbine.com ) (NASDAQ: CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, will host a live webcast on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (4:45 p.m. Eastern Time) to provide the results of the third quarter fiscal year 2019 ended December 31, 2018.



/EIN News/ -- The company will discuss its financial results and will provide an update on its business activities. At the end of the conference call, Capstone will host a question-and-answer session to provide an opportunity for financial analysts to ask questions. Investors and interested individuals are invited to listen to the webcast by logging on to the company's investor relations webpage at www.capstoneturbine.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 30 days.

