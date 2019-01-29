The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GS, APHA, VALE and TYME

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



/EIN News/ -- The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS)

Class Period: February 28, 2014 to December 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

The lawsuit alleges The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Goldman Sachs participated in a fraud and money-laundering scheme in collusion with 1Malaysia Development Bhd., a Malaysian state-owned investment fund; (2) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would foreseeably subject Goldman Sachs to heightened regulatory investigations and enforcement; and (3) as a result, Goldman Sachs’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the GS lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/the-goldman-sachs-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA)

Class Period: July 17, 2018 to December 4, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

During the class period, Aphria Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Latin American assets acquired by the Company lacked adequate licenses to operate and were overvalued; (2) the acquisition of the Latin American assets would enrich the Company’s CEO and other insiders at the expense of shareholders; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the APHA lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/aphria-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE)

Class Period: April 13, 2018 to January 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period Vale S.A. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vale had failed to adequately assess the risk and damage potential of a dam breach at its Feijão iron ore mine; (2) Vale’s programs to mitigate health and safety incidents were inadequate; (3) consequently, several people were killed and hundreds more were reported missing after Vale’s dam at its Feijão mine was breached; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the VALE lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/vale-s-a-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQCM: TYME)

Class Period: March 14, 2018 to January 18, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Tyme Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tyme had not adequately designed the Phase II Study to present reliable results on the efficacy of SM-88 on pancreatic cancer; (ii) Tyme had failed to include an appropriate control group in its open-label Phase II clinical trial for SM-88; (iii) the omission of an appropriate control group distorted the reliability of data showing the efficacy of SM-88 in the Phase II Study; and (iv) as a result, Tyme’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the TYME lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/tyme-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.