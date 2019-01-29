LPL Names 30-Year Customer-Centric Leader Dayton Semerjian Managing Director, Chief Customer Care Officer

Firm hires industry expert with strong track record for transforming customer service experiences from process-centric to customer-centric

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker/dealer LPL Financial LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA), today announced Dayton Semerjian will join the firm as managing director and Chief Customer Care Officer, leading LPL’s Service, Trading and Operations organization, effective Feb. 28. With more than 30 years of professional experience, Semerjian will focus on delivering a differentiated service experience for LPL advisors.

“Dayton is a transformational leader who has significant experience leading large, complex firms in adopting new service models that focus on improving the customer service experience at scale,” said Dan Arnold, LPL president and CEO. “Our aspiration is to deliver our advisors a differentiated service experience that they can’t get anywhere else in the wealth management industry. Dayton has done this work before and knows the playbook for success. He’s the right person to help lead us from a process-centric to a client-centric organization.”

Semerjian joins LPL from CA Technologies, Inc. where he was most recently general manager and senior vice president, Global Customer Success. He joined CA Technologies in 2005 as part of that firms’ acquisition of Concord Communications, Inc., where he was executive vice president of Marketing and Strategic Alliances.

“LPL started a customer-centric journey last year focused on making it easier for its advisors to do business with the firm, and I’m excited to join and help my colleagues expand upon that vision,” Semerjian said. “It’s clear that LPL is committed to making service a competitive advantage, including ingraining a service mindset into the culture. I’m honored to join the management team and look forward to working to transform the customer experience at LPL.”

Prior to CA Technologies, Semerjian held a variety of leadership roles at Intel Corporation; Nation Street, Inc.; and Corente, Inc. (now Oracle). Semerjian graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1988. He received his M.B.A. from Harvard Business School in 1996. He was also awarded an advanced certificate of Executive Management from MIT’s Sloan School of Management in 2018. Semerjian lives in Boston and will relocate to California to work out of LPL’s corporate offices in San Diego.

Semerjian fills a similar role previously held by Tom Gooley, who will retire in March.

“Tom made significant contributions to LPL’s success over the last three years, and we wish him well,” Arnold said.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company's future results and customer service, including its success in delivering a differentiated service experience for LPL advisors in the future, as well as any other statements that are not purely historical, constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's historical performance and its plans and expectations as of January 29, 2019. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees that the future results, plans or expectations expressed or implied by the Company will be achieved. Matters subject to forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including economic, legislative, regulatory, competitive, and other factors, which may cause actual financial or operating results, or the timing of events, to be materially different than those expressed or implied. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include: execution of the Company’s plans and its success in realizing the benefits expected to result from its initiatives and programs, including its customer service and technology initiatives; and the other factors set forth in Part I, “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company's 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be amended or updated in the Company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release, even if its estimates change, and you should not rely on statements contained herein as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

LPL.com

Securities and Advisory Services offered through LPL Financial. A registered investment advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC.

*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2018

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:

Jeff Mochal

(704) 733-3589

Jeffrey.Mochal@lpl.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.