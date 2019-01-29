Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices Workshop for Supporting Children with Autism – a Great Success

Dr. Stephen Shore Dr. Stephen Shore's Presentation January 29, 2019: Workshop

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Stephen Shore, a Clinical Assistant Professor at Adelphi University in New York and a member of the Icare4Autism Advisory Committee spoke about his findings from the investigation of various methodological tools for working with children on the autism spectrum. His workshop was on evaluating different approaches for supporting children with autism.This autism workshop was one of many sponsored by Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices , a model school , and center for children with autism and related developmental disabilities. The workshop was an outstanding success and standing room only.Dr. Shore indicated that there has been no valid comparison between educational, behavioral, and developmental approaches. He initiated the qualitative research to investigate Applied Behavioral Analysis, TEACCH, Daily Life Therapy, Miller Method, and DIR. Other methods such as RDI and SCERTS were also discussed during the workshop.During his presentation, Dr. Shore described differences and similarities between educational, behavioral, and developmental methodologies. The speaker also elaborated on differences between comprehensive treatment models and techniques for educating children with autism. Participants learned about ways to understand the contrasts of theoretical underpinnings between behavioral and developmental comprehensive treatment models.The workshop with over 130 participants gathered a rich array of vibrant and diverse voices, including professionals, therapists, educators and scholars, caregivers and family members of individuals with autism at Touro College in New York City.Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices founded by Dr. Joshua Weinstein, offers a broad spectrum of evidence-based education and therapeutic programs to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder, (ASD) and related disabilities in a warm and nurturing environment. A nonpublic, nonprofit, multi-cultural school, we provide quality treatment, education, professional training and mentoring.Suri Gruen, Program Director and Gili Rechany, Educational Director coordinated the workshop. The New York City Council Autism Initiative provided necessary funds for this workshop.Upcoming workshop:Shema Kolainu’s next workshop will be held on Tuesday, March 26th, 2019 with Mrs. Olga Valasova, Esq., a special education attorney advising parents of children with disabilities. Mrs. Valasova will present her workshop "Advocacy for special education services in NY: The rights of parents and their children with disabilities" that will cover a number of areas, such as evaluations, IEP meetings, special education services and supports available in NY.To learn more:Media contact:Malwina Buldys, mbuldys@skhov.org



