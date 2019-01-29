Whitney George Named President of Sprott

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (TSX: SII) ("Sprott") today announced that Whitney George has been named President of Sprott, effective immediately. Mr. George will continue to serve as Chairman of Sprott USA and Chief Investment Officer of Sprott Asset Management.

“Whitney has a successful track record in the asset management industry as a portfolio manager, mentor and business builder,” said Peter Grosskopf, CEO of Sprott. “We are pleased he will be playing a more fulsome role in building out the Sprott brand and platform.”

Mr. George joined Sprott in 2015 and was appointed Chairman of Sprott USA and Executive Vice President of Sprott in 2016. In April 2018, he was named Chief Investment Officer of Sprott Asset Management. Previously, Mr. George spent 23 years in senior roles at Royce & Associates LLC (“Royce”) in New York. From 2009 to 2013, Mr. George was co-Chief Investment officer of Royce and played a key role in the firm’s growth and evolution into a leading U.S. manager with assets of more than US$40 billion.

“Sprott is well positioned to provide investors with highly-specialized investment expertise in an increasingly volatile investment climate,” said Mr. George. “The entire Sprott team is committed to providing our clients with excellent performance and best-in-class customer service.”

About Sprott

Sprott is an alternative asset manager and a global leader in precious metal and real asset investments. Through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia, the Corporation is dedicated to providing investors with best-in-class investment strategies that include Exchange Listed Products, Alternative Asset Management and Private Resource Investments. The Corporation also operates Merchant Banking and Brokerage businesses in both Canada and the US. Sprott is based in Toronto with offices in New York, Carlsbad and Vancouver and its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX:SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

Investor contact information:

Glen Williams

Managing Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

(416) 943-4394

gwilliams@sprott.com

