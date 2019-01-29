Scilligence Joins Accenture’s Life Sciences Research Platform Ecosystem to Help Drive Innovation in Scientific Research

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scilligence, a provider of mobile cheminformatics and bioinformatics for the life sciences industry, has joined the Accenture research platform open partner ecosystem, which will allow for the integration of Scilligence’s informatics solutions. Scilligence’s proprietary technologies address three main areas of R&D informatics needs: knowledge management and collaboration; project, workflow, and material management; and knowledge mining of unstructured data.

The research platform is an open partner ecosystem designed to help independent software vendors (ISVs) and life sciences companies collaborate more effectively to speed up drug discovery initiatives and enhance patient outcomes. Accenture’s project has been developed in collaboration with Merck and Amazon Web Services to enhance innovation and collaboration between life science companies and software providers. Scilligence is one of the first ISVs and organizations to integrate its technology and content into Accenture’s research platform.

“The Accenture research platform delivers an exciting cloud-based ecosystem for life sciences R&D informatics. Scilligence is proud to contribute to this platform,” said Jinbo Lee, CSO and co-founder of Scilligence.

Life science companies - such as pharmas, biotechs, contract research organizations, and research institutions - with a common informatics platform will have the ability to share their data more effectively and efficiently through the platform’s open application programming interface. This allows researchers to quickly access and analyze data from multiple applications using a single interface in a secure and integrated environment. Scilligence provides cheminformatics and bioinformatics solutions to researchers easily and efficiently.

“The open partner ecosystem is one of the ways we’re bringing innovation to our clients through the Accenture research platform,” said Joe Donahue, a managing director in Accenture’s Life Sciences practice. “Through integration into the platform, users will gain access to Scilligence solutions that enhance knowledge sharing and productivity of researchers in discovery and development of small molecule and biologics therapeutics, which will ultimately lead to better patient outcomes.”

Click here to learn more about the Accenture Life Sciences research platform.

About Scilligence

Scilligence is a leading innovator of web-based cheminformatics and bioinformatics solutions designed for any device, browser, and platform. Scilligence’s tools enhance the knowledge sharing and productivity of researchers in the discovery and development of small molecule and biologic therapeutics. www.scilligence.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.