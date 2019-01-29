There were 401 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,904 in the last 365 days.

National Research Corporation to Broadcast its 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call Live on the Internet

/EIN News/ -- Lincoln, Nebraska, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation (NASDAQ/:NRC) today announced that it will provide an online web simulcast of its 2018 fourth quarter and year-end earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. The Company’s results for the 2018 fourth quarter and year-end will be released after the close of the market on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

NRC Logo
NRC logo


The live broadcast of National Research Corporation’s conference call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 13, 2019. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast. 

A live audio webcast can be accessed at http://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/uohfqr6w. The webcast will also be available for replay.

National Research Corporation, headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, is a leading provider of performance measurement, improvement services, and governance education to the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada.


-END-


 

Attachment 

Kevin Karas
Chief Financial Officer
402-475-2525

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.