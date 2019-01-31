KlickTrack Launches Cannabis Retail Platform at CannaCon in Seattle

System unites compliance, flexibility and intelligence for cannabis businesses

We created this system from inside a working retail shop from the ground up. We teamed with world-class developers, using a proprietary translator to solve industry-wide problems.” — Steve Kessler

SEATTLE, WA, USA, January 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a successful beta launch in September 2018, KlickTrack announced today that it is launching its fully integrated retail ecosystem that represents the next generation of cannabis software technology. KlickTrack software unites a product and sales platform, compliance translator, and point of sale system. Cannabis retailers can now run their businesses on the KlickTrack platform, which represents a major advancement over other software systems available on the market today. KlickTrack is an app based system for use across all iOS and is currently available in the App store. Retailers can now run a store from just about anywhere.KlickTrack offers real-time reporting and mind-blowing automated features thanks to its global product registry which captures products and stores them universally for any retailer to access. This database is complete with product photos and descriptions, eliminating the patchwork of menu, loyalty and other services. As a result, when product enters a shop, the normal 30-minute (or more) intake process is reduced to a couple of minutes.KlickTrack co-founder Steve Kessler said, “We created this system from inside a working retail shop from the ground up. We teamed with world-class developers, using a proprietary translator to solve industry-wide problems. KlickTrack removes the compliance worries from retailers and allows them to focus on running their business and having access to real-time actionable data.”Built by cannabis retailers for cannabis retailers, the KlickTrack system addresses common issues and pain points the founders themselves experienced when they tried myriad software solutions as owners and operators of Paper and Leaf, a retail cannabis boutique, located on Bainbridge Island in Washington state. After years of frustration with non-integrated systems, they developed KlickTrack as a synchronized ecosystem, saving retailers time and money. Key features and benefits include:• Product Registry: Gives retailers ability to easily view and manage inventory and offer their products organized by brand. The forward-facing menu empowers consumers to shop in a way that feels most familiar.• Proprietary Data Architecture: Reduces inventory redundancies, speeding up workflow, enabling retailers to uphold customer service on high traffic days.• Data Segmentation Tools and Intelligent Workflows: Provides real-time insights into all sales metrics, allowing retailers the ability to analyze historical customer and product data.• Guaranteed Compliance: Driven by real-time API, KlickTrack's compliance translator ties directly into state regulatory systems, virtually eliminating the risk of fines and violations.• KlickTrack Fulfillment Mode: Enables retailers to create orders at the register and on the sales floor that can be seamlessly fulfilled in the back office. Also enables pre-order and delivery services where available.Cannabis retailers interested in a demo or in signing up for KlickTrack can learn more at www.klicktrack.io or stop by Booth #821 during CannaCon (January 31-February 2). Steve Kessler will also lead a Business/Legal seminar titled “KlickTrack: Creating a global POS platform from inside the store” on January 31 from 1-1:50 pm in Seminar Room 2.About KlickTrackProudly built in Washington State, KlickTrack is a fully integrated retail ecosystem, which unites a product and sales platform, compliance translator, and point of sale system for the recreational and medical cannabis market. Developed out of first-hand cannabis retail experience, KlickTrack offers a synchronized ecosystem for cannabis management across the entire cannabis retail chain and integrations with LEAF, Biotrack THC, and Metrc (end of Q1 2019) states. KlickTrack was built by Steven Kessler and Brendan Hill, co-founders of Bainbridge Island-based retail store, Paper and Leaf, which has been recognized in Forbes, Time, CNN/Money, Interior Design, Variety and Architectural Digest. KlickTrack is currently available to download in the App Store.###



