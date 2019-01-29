InnoVacient Designed Technology Accelerator Wins Prestigious Award at Dubai Social Media Summit

InspireU, an InnoVacient designed technology accelerator wind “Best Business Support Award” during the Social Media Summit held in Dubai, the UAE.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InnoVacient, a leading advisory firm specializing in business and operational transformation through the use of technology and innovation, is pleased to announce that InspireU, an InnoVacient designed and operated technology accelerator located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, recently won the “Best Business Support Award” during the Social Media Summit held in Dubai, the UAE. The Social Media Summit focuses on distinctive technology initiatives used to create positive impacts on society across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

InspireU is the dedicated innovation arm of Saudi Telecommunications Company (STC), the region’s largest telecom company. Since its inception in 2015, InspireU has become one of the most successful and recognizable accelerators for technology startups in the MENA region. InspireU is also one of the first technology initiatives created in support of Saudi’s “Vision 2030”, a 15-year plan to completely transform the economy of Saudi Arabia.

InnoVacient was contracted to provide the original design for the InspireU accelerator in 2015 and recently signed an exclusive multi-year contract with InspireU to deliver a specialized curriculum of educational content designed to develop and facilitate the growth of entrepreneurs and their startups. Beginning in September 2018, InnoVacient has delivered a series of technology, marketing, sales and business-oriented Academies to InspireU’s startup teams to help them prepare their business for commercial success.

Feras Alheraish, Managing Director of InspireU “Having worked with InnoVacient since the start of InspireU in 2015, I view them as one of our most strategic partners and critical to the success and recognition we have received at InspireU. I look forward to working with Ken and the InnoVacient team as InspireU continues to evolve and solidify its place as the leading technology accelerator in the MENA region.”

InnoVacient has a proven history of delivering innovation centers-of-excellence, incubators and accelerators for corporate clients and governments around the world. InnoVacient is the proven choice for companies looking to strategically transform their business and operational models through the power of new technologies and innovation.

Kenneth Ferderer, Founder and Managing Partner of InnoVacient on the announcement, “I am thrilled with the recent success of InspireU. Having helped in the design and operation of InspireU since their inception, seeing this award and the recent recognition bestowed upon Feras and the entire InspireU team is well deserved. InspireU is simply the best technology accelerator in the region and this award helps solidify that leadership position. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Feras and the InspireU team as they continue to drive the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 transformation.”

About InnoVacient

InnoVacient is an experienced advisory firm specializing in STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION. We provide clarity, vision and direction for clients planning or undergoing strategic business and operational transformation initiatives. The InnoVacient team has successfully advised governments, global Fortune-500 companies, non-profits and startup clients around the world and across all industries leveraging our DIRECTED TRANSFORMATION FRAMEWORK™ methodology. Visit www.innovacient.com or email info@innovacient.com for more information.



