SAN RAFAEL, CA, USA, January 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: MOONFLOWER DELIVERY (LUMALIGN, LLC), LAUNCHING NEW CANNABIS DELIVERY IN THE NORTH BAY AREASAN RAFAEL, CALIF., January 28, 2019 /RussianRiverPR/ -- Moonflower Delivery has announced their new cannabis delivery service based in previously underserved Marin County.Moonflower was created by a team of four passionate cannabis enthusiasts, Nico Spann, Danielle Spann, Alexa Wall, and Curtis Wall. Moonflower is an online dispensary that thoughtfully curates and delivers product directly to your door. They’ve tried every product and hand selected the finest quality the Golden State has to offer.The co-founders are experts within their respective fields; farming, tech, compliance, fashion, retail, and business operations. With a combined 20+ years of experience in the cannabis industry, they look forward to bringing unique, high-quality products, and first-class customer service to Marin and Sonoma County.Moonflower states, “We have seen how cannabis has benefited those closest to us, and in return, we have been inspired to spread our love for the plant, while making a positive impact within our community here in the North Bay.”They will be having their grand opening on Friday, February 1, 2019. Their hours will be from 11am-7pm, Tuesday through Friday, and 12pm-6pm on the weekends.Those interested can learn more about the Moonflower’s online dispensary through the company’s website : www.moonflowerdelivery.com Find them on Social Media: Instagram and Facebook ###About MoonflowerMoonflower Delivery was created by four passionate cannabis professionals to provide all residents with access to high-quality brands delivered with education and excellent service.



