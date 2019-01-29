Identiv Collaborates with NXP to Make IoT Applications Accessible with Ultra-Low-Cost NFC Inlay

New Cost-Effective, High-Performance Inlay Designed for Customer Engagement NFC Applications



/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) today announced a new ultra-low-cost radio frequency identification (RFID) inlay in collaboration with NXP ® Semiconductors N.V . Using NXP’s near field communication (NFC) IC NTAG® 210µ, Identiv’s Dry Inlay (25 mm diameter) has launched at an unrivaled price of $0.05 a tag for a minimum order of 20Ku. Compatible with any Android or Apple iOS 11 and up NFC-enabled device, the inlay is ideal for enabling NFC use cases including Internet of Things (IoT) and customer engagement applications. With over two billion NFC reader-enabled devices deployed globally, NXP’s easy-to-use inlay is designed to facilitate the adoption of NFC technology across markets in which contactless technology has typically been cost-prohibitive.

Identiv’s Dry Inlay design (chip + antenna + epoxy glue + [PET] film) or wet (adhesive backing) inlays can be directly embedded in or converted into finished products. Ideal applications for Identiv’s inlay portfolio include the Internet of Things (IoT), NFC smart posters and billboards, libraries, event and transportation ticketing, automotive and chemical industries, logistics and supply chain, asset management, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, fast-moving consumer goods, beauty care, spirits, device authentication and counterfeit protection, electronic games, event management, wearable technology, and customer loyalty programs.

“The proliferation of NFC-enabled smartphones and other consumer electronic devices allows companies to engage directly with their end-customers. Identiv helps them make this happen. Our expertise lies in the design and production of inlay designs integrating various materials, chip technologies, and frequencies for metal and non-metal environments. As part of our comprehensive portfolio, we offer state-of-the-art, contactless-based inlays to guarantee superior quality performance for practically any application,” said Dr. Manfred Mueller, Identiv COO and General Manager, Identity. “Leveraging the quality of NXP chips, Identiv continues to ideally position NFC for easier integration and adoption in different markets, while also allowing straightforward migration from barcodes/QR codes to powerful, flexible NFC technology.”

“NXP develops silicon-based solutions for customer needs in connectivity and smart applications – from reliable, cost-efficient implementations to more advanced, feature-rich security offerings, like our recently announced NTAG 424 DNA solution,” said Alexander Rensink, business segment manager of smart products at NXP. “Based on the cost-optimized NTAG 210µ, Identiv’s new ultra-low-cost NFC tags are perfectly suited to companies looking to deploy quality, off-the-shelf connectivity. By working with Identiv, we further our commitment to see NFC everywhere by enabling a new generation of smart products across a wide range of end markets where NFC may have been previously considered price prohibitive.”

Identiv is a leading supplier of NFC solutions (through contactless inlays) and has delivered over one billion tags to-date. Identiv’s portfolio of 13.56 MHz high-frequency and ultra-high-frequency (HF and UHF) RFID Inlays are completely customizable, are available as dry or wet, and come in various shapes and sizes. Available in different form factors, including labels (printed or not), dry inlays, wet inlays (with backing adhesive), and paper tickets, Identiv’s tags are uniquely positioned to deliver RFID connectivity to any object in the IoT market.

Identiv’s NFC tags are available for purchase now in the Identiv webshop. Identiv’s full RFID, NFC, and inlay portfolio can be viewed here and questions can be directed to nfc@identiv.com .



About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail, and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv’s mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE”. For more information, visit identiv.com .



Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Najim Mostamand, CFA

Liolios Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

IR@identiv.com

Media Contact:

press@identiv.com



