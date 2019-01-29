Unbounce is Putting Partners on its Payroll with the Launch of a Revenue-Share Partner Program

Partners will earn 20% of the lifetime recurring revenue of new customers they refer to Unbounce

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, B.C., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unbounce, the leading landing page and conversion platform, today announced the launch of the Unbounce Partner Program which rewards partners when they refer a new customer to Unbounce.



Through the Partner Program, Unbounce aims to build upon its long-term relationships with agencies, marketers, and friends while offering partners the opportunity to create a new revenue stream. Partners will earn twenty percent of the lifetime recurring revenue of new customers they refer to Unbounce and have the opportunity to gift their referrals a 20% discount off their first three months with Unbounce.

“People have been referring Unbounce to their clients and friends for many years without any incentive or structure,” said Ty Lingley, Partnerships Manager at Unbounce. “This program is a way for us to thank those who recommend Unbounce, many of whom are our customers, by giving them a way to easily track referrals and earn revenue while they do it. When you have a great product people value and refer organically, it’s a natural next step to give credit to those who are sharing their love for it."

“If you’ve used Unbounce, you know it’s by far the best landing page software on the market, and for this reason alone I’ve recommended Unbounce to my clients for many years,” said Patrick Schrodt, founder of Titan PPC. “The difference now is that I’m being compensated for those recommendations — the Unbounce Partner Program allows us to continue to increase conversion rates for our clients while earning thousands in recurring revenue. It's win-win-win.”

The program is open to everyone including both customers and non-customers of Unbounce. To join or to learn more about the Unbounce Partner Program, click here.

About Unbounce

Unbounce gives marketers a way to build and test landing pages, website popups and sticky bars so they can get more conversions from their paid traffic and website without tech bottlenecks. As one of Canada’s fastest growing technology companies, Unbounce has powered over half a billion conversions to date and serves more than 15,000 customers worldwide including Vimeo, Hootsuite, The New York Times, World Vision, the Red Cross and many others. Founded in Vancouver, B.C. by six local entrepreneurs, Unbounce is a diverse and inclusive company employing over 190 people worldwide. Connect with our growing community of digital marketers at Unbounce.com and @Unbounce.













