Global Antioxidants Market Outlook 2017-2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, & Investment Opportunities

Global Antioxidants market accounted for $2.5 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% to reach $5.2 billion by 2026



The decreasing prices in antioxidants and increasing demand for food & beverages, animal feed additives and pharmaceuticals are some of the factors triggering the market growth. However, Lack of awareness and knowledge regarding the hazardous effects of overdose of antioxidants will restrain the market. The mounting demand for the rosemary extracts and anti-aging will provide ample opportunities in the market.



An antioxidant is a substance which can decelerate the damage that can be caused to other substances by the effects of oxygen. They are also known as shelf-life extenders'. Antioxidants are utilised as food, cosmetics and animal feed additives for different purposes. In general, it is a substance that slows down the oxidation of hydrocarbons, oils, fats, etc. and therefore helps in checking the deterioration. The term antioxidants refer to two different groups of substances namely industrial chemicals and naturally occurring compounds which are seen in foods and tissue. The antioxidants are majorly divided into two types they are natural antioxidants and synthetic antioxidants.



By product, the market for Natural Antioxidants continues to grow for a variety of reasons. There is a presumption for the natural antioxidants to be safe, as they occur in nature and in foods which have been even used earlier years ago, which are also being safe from the harmful effects and problems of synthetic antioxidants.



Certain substances having antioxidant properties are produced accidentally by processing or cooking foods. Also, there are ongoing research activities happening to improve the utilization of plant or animal products that are involved in the food processing operations. The various types of natural antioxidants available are vitamin E, vitamin C, vitamin A, rosemary extracts, polyphenols and carotenoids.



By geography, the increasing concerns related to the health problems like pre-aging problems and the increasing command for healthier diet have been creating lucrative opportunities for enterprises in the antioxidants market in Asia Pacific. In addition the presence of key players from the region and the increasing food and beverages market in the region will further boost the market.



5 Global Antioxidants Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Synthetic antioxidants

5.2.1 Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA)

5.2.2 Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT)

5.2.3 Propyl Gallate

5.2.4 Tert-Butylhydroquinone (TBHQ)

5.2.5 Ascorbyl Palmitate

5.3 Natural Antioxidants

5.3.1 Vitamin E

5.3.2 Vitamin C

5.3.3 Vitamin A

5.3.4 Rosemary extracts

5.3.5 Polyphenols

5.3.6 Carotenoids



6 Global Antioxidants Market, By Form

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Liquid

6.3 Dry



7 Global Antioxidants Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cosmetic

7.3 Feed Additive

7.4 Food and Beverage

7.5 Pharmaceuticals

7.6 Oil & Fats

7.7 Fuel Additives

7.8 Synthetic Resins

7.9 Other Applications



8 Global Antioxidants Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 BASF SE

10.2 Cargill Incorporated

10.3 Vitablend Nederland B.V.

10.4 Songwon Industrial Co.Ltd

10.5 Skretting

10.6 Naturex S.A.

10.7 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

10.8 Kemin Industries, Inc.

10.9 Kalsec, Inc.

10.10 Adeka Corp.

10.11 AkzoNobel NV

10.12 Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co Ltd

10.13 Eastman

10.14 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

10.15 Chemtura Corp

10.16 Solvay



