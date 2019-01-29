$86 Billion in Additional U.S. Tax Revenues by 2025: New Frontier Data Projects Federal Cannabis Legalization Will Boost Growth Across Many Industries as 116th Congress Discusses Cannabis Policy

/EIN News/ -- NATIONAL PRESS CLUB, Washington, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Frontier Data, the authority in data analytics and business intelligence on the global cannabis industry, today announced new economic data detailing the potential impact of federal cannabis regulation on key industry sectors in the United States. The federal legalization of medical and adult-use cannabis will create $86 billion in additional U.S. tax revenue between 2019 and 2025 and a $56 billion annual U.S. cannabis market by 2025. The New Frontier Data State of the Cannabis Union 2019 is now available for free download: https://newfrontierdata.com/SOTCU.

These findings, as well as comments by Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) and Congressman Lou Correa (D-Calif.) and insights from the world’s first cannabis testing lab Steep Hill and Top 10 U.S. tax firm CohnReznick, were presented during a briefing hosted by New Frontier Data in collaboration with The Liaison Group, a federal advocacy group working with federal lawmakers towards a safe and thriving cannabis economy.

Currently, 33 U.S. states have enacted legal state cannabis programs. Another 14 have approved CBD use, while support among other U.S. states continues to grow.

“Cannabis legalization and decriminalization has not only occurred in nearly 60% of the United States; it is now being explored or adopted in over 60 nations around the world. Our data shows full federal legalization, specifically in the U.S., will drive material gains across key economic sectors, including federal revenue generation, national job creation, and reduced government healthcare spending and crime rates,” said Giadha Aguirre de Carcer, Founder and CEO of New Frontier Data. “Our ultimate goal is to provide U.S. Congress objective and comprehensive intelligence on the potential socio-economic impact of federal cannabis legalization as its members enter into this delicate debate.”

“A changing political tide for advancing cannabis policy is progressing through Congress. More and more Members in both chambers and on both sides of the aisle are recognizing and acknowledging the country’s will for a regulated cannabis marketplace – and that a majority of Americans clearly support respecting states and protecting patients,” added Saphira Galoob, Principal and CEO of The Liaison Group.

New Frontier Data announced the following projections and updated findings:

There are an estimated 272 million cannabis consumers globally, equivalent to 4% of the world‘s population

These consumers collectively spend approximately $356 billion each year on cannabis across legal and illicit markets

In the United States, over 24 million, or 9.9% of adults age 18+ consume cannabis regularly, and 115 million (48.2%) report consuming it in their lifetimes

In states where cannabis is currently legal, medical and adult use sales are forecast to grow from $12.9 billion in 2019 to $26.3 billion in 2025

Federal legalization would create $86 billion in U.S. tax revenue between 2019 and 2025 on $253 billion in sales over that period

Government pain medication spending drops 11% in U.S. medical cannabis markets vs. non-legal markets

There were 2.4 million U.S. medical marijuana patients in 2018, up 71% from 2014

The U.S. hemp market is projected to grow to $5.7 billion annually by 2020

Legal cannabis supported 259,000 plant-touching jobs in 2018

About the National Press Club Briefing:

The National Press Club briefing included perspectives on the regulatory roadmap for advancing federal cannabis policy from Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) and Congressman Lou Correa (D-Calif.) whose efforts have brought this discussion to the forefront of discussion in the 116th Congress. Steep Hill, the world’s first commercial independent cannabis testing laboratory, briefed lawmakers and attendees on regulatory guidelines to ensure ethical and honest testing to protect public health, while CohnReznick gave an overview of the tax structure necessary to support revenue generation of efforts.

About New Frontier Data:

New Frontier Data is an independent, technology-driven analytics company specializing in the cannabis industry. It offers vetted data, actionable business intelligence, and risk management solutions for investors, operators, researchers, and policymakers. New Frontier Data’s reports and data have been cited in over 81 countries worldwide to inform industry leaders. Founded in 2014, New Frontier Data is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with additional offices in Denver; London; Bogota, Colombia; and Hong Kong.

New Frontier Data does not take a position on the merits of cannabis legalization. Rather, its mission and mandate are to inform cannabis-related policy and business decisions through rigorous, issue-neutral and comprehensive analysis of the legal cannabis industry worldwide. For more information about New Frontier Data, please visit: http://www.NewFrontierData.com or contact media@newfrontierdata.com.

