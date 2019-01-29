Global IT Enabled Healthcare Market Outlook Report 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IT Enabled Healthcare - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global IT Enabled Healthcare market accounted for $135.04 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $418.75 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.4%.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include expanding e-Health programs, rising government support and high-minded incidence of chronic conditions are favouring the market growth. However, security problems associated with the data in IT enabled healthcare technology are hindering the market growth. In addition, high growth in emerging economies holds huge growth opportunities for the market.



IT-enabled healthcare presents a feasible replacement for the conventional systems in order to decrease the unnecessary healthcare costs and thus increase the quality and efficiency of healthcare services. IT-enabled healthcare service based on new technological infrastructure is an innovative concept in integrated healthcare services.



Based on service, m-health segment is projected to have considerable market share due to the increasing demand for emergency response services and healthcare practitioner supports. By end-user, public/private healthcare institutions segment is expected to have significant market share due to the rise in number of people suffering and the ease of healthcare.



By geography, Asia Pacific is attributed to grow at fastest CAGR on account of growing government initiatives and proliferating healthcare sector in this region. The high number of underserved patients in India, Brazil, and China will create a heightened need for IT-enabled healthcare services.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global IT Enabled Healthcare Market, By Software

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Ancillary Information Systems

5.2.1 Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)

5.2.2 Pharmacy Information Systems (PIS)

5.3 Administrative Information Systems (AIS)

5.4 Clinical Information Systems (CIS)

5.4.1 Computer Aided Diagnosis (CAD)

5.4.2 Electronic Medical Record (EMR)

5.4.3 Nursing Information Systems (NIS)

5.4.4 Other Softwares

5.4.4.1 Medical Imaging

5.4.4.2 Surgery Training



6 Global IT Enabled Healthcare Market, By Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 m-Health

6.2.1 Healthcare System Strengthening Solutions

6.2.1.1 Emergency Response Services

6.2.1.2 Healthcare Practitioner Support

6.2.1.3 Healthcare Surveillance

6.2.1.4 Information and Reference Services

6.2.2 Solutions for Patients

6.2.2.1 Diagnostic Services

6.2.2.2 Monitoring Services

6.2.2.3 Prevention Services

6.2.2.4 Treatment Service

6.2.2.5 Wellness Services

6.3 Tele-Health Services

6.3.1 Healthcare Diagnostics

6.3.2 Healthcare Education

6.3.3 Remote Patient Monitoring

6.3.4 Other Tele-Health Services

6.3.4.1 Online Support

6.3.4.2 Electronic Prescribing Software



7 Global IT Enabled Healthcare Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Healthcare Workers

7.3 Individuals

7.4 Physicians

7.5 Public/Private Healthcare Institutions

7.6 Other End Users



8 Global IT Enabled Healthcare Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 GE Healthcare

10.2 Johnson and Johnson Healthcare Systems, Inc.

10.3 Siemens AG

10.4 Apple, Inc.

10.5 3M

10.6 eHealth Technologies

10.7 Aerotel Medical Systems, Ltd.

10.8 AirStrip Technologies LP

10.9 McKesson Corporation

10.10 E*HealthLine.Com, Inc.

10.11 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

10.12 IMS Health Holdings, Inc

10.13 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.14 Cerner Corporation

10.15 AT&T Inc.



