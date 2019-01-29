2019 PBMI Conference Sessions to Focus on the Many Facets of the Shifting Pharmacy Landscape

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute’s (PBMI’s) National Conference continues to evolve to address the many facets of the shifting pharmacy landscape. More than 70 speakers will address relevant topics including rebates, value-based drug pricing, vertical integration strategies, and pharmacogenetics. This year’s event also showcases two employer panels and brings in a patient perspective on the healthcare journey. The conference will take place again at the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa Hotel, March 4-6, 2019, in Palm Springs, California.



The conference will open with a keynote speaker from Thomas E. Price, MD, 23rd Secretary of Health and Human Services, sponsored by MaxorPlus. Dr. Price will discuss the ever-evolving and transforming role innovation has on healthcare and how Artificial Intelligence (AI) will change our system.

“Our national conference is one of the many services we offer to educate and inform healthcare stakeholders about our rapidly growing industry,” says Jane Lutz, Executive Director, PBMI. “The growth in conference attendance and the increasing diversity in topics and attendees is a testament to the importance of the drug cost management industry.”

Some of the main stage topics include:

Highlights from the Last 12 Months in Value-Based Drug Pricing, and What's Next ― Institute for Clinical Economic Review

― Institute for Clinical Economic Review Healthcare 2025: A Radically Different Landscape? ― UnitedHealth Group

― UnitedHealth Group Wall Street's Outlook on the PBM Industry ― RBC Capital Markets

― RBC Capital Markets The U.S. Pharmaceutical Market: Trends, Issues, and Outlook – IQVIA

– IQVIA A Journey of an MS Specialty Patient― Physician, Patient, and Multiple Sclerosis Association of America Panel

Physician, Patient, and Multiple Sclerosis Association of America Panel An Inside Look into Cystic Fibrosis: A Patient/Advocate Perspective ― Kroger Specialty Pharmacy

― Kroger Specialty Pharmacy Prescription Opioid Vigilance: Perspectives from a Patient, Prescriber, Pharmacist, and Attorney – Panel

Panel Update on Health Transformation Alliance’s Approach to Innovation within the Current Pharmacy Supply Chain -- Health Transformation Alliance

For more conference information and to register, visit: https://www.pbmi.com/ac19 .

Eligible journalists can receive a free press pass to attend the conference. Email marketing@pbmi.com.

About PBMI

The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute (PBMI) is the nation’s leading provider of research and education that informs, advises, and influences the industry on drug cost management.

Julie Blackman

Marketing Director

jblackman@pbmi.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.