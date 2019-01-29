FogHorn and Saudi Aramco to Present Industrial Edge Condition Monitoring Using Video-based Analytics and Machine Learning at the ARC Industry Forum

The panel, “Machine Learning in the Real World,” will showcase insights into the drivers, solution, and benefits of real-time edge intelligence for flare stack monitoring

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FogHorn , a leading developer of “edge intelligence” software for industrial and commercial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that CTO Sastry Malladi, will be a panelist for the session “Machine Learning in the Real World,” joining Eyad Buhulaiga, head of the Jazan Refinery Complex Integrated Manufacturing Operations Management System (imoms) Project team at Saudi Aramco, at the 23rd Annual ARC Industry Forum on Tuesday, February 5 at 4:00 p.m. in Orlando, FL.



/EIN News/ -- Saudi Aramco, a leading producer of the energy and chemicals that drive global commerce and enhance the daily lives of people around the globe, and FogHorn will discuss how edge computing, real-time analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are driving enhanced industrial performance in expected and unexpected ways for a variety of real-world, industrial use cases. The panel will be moderated by Valentijn de Leeuw, Vice President, ARC Advisory Group, and will include other speakers on real world machine learning use cases in industrial organizations.

During the panel, Saudi Aramco and FogHorn will discuss the use case of flare stack monitoring in a gas refinery. The discussion will break down the challenges Saudi Aramco faces with flare stack monitoring, including the number of stacks monitored, limited communications and compute resources, environmental and regulatory compliance and maintenance costs. The session will also share lessons learned to date, and the potential benefits edge-based analytics, AI and ML technologies offer to improve operational efficiencies, lower maintenance costs, enhance compliance-related activities and improve safety.

“Last year a significant number of industrial organizations moved their Industrial IoT pilots into full-scale production, and we experienced a remarkable year for edge computing analytics and machine learning deployments,” said FogHorn CTO Sastry Malladi. “I look forward to joining Saudi Aramco and fellow experts to discuss the tremendous potential real-time edge intelligence offers industrial organizations to tap into the power of their data and unlock its true potential for significant business results.”

More information about FogHorn’s participation at the ARC Industry Forum is available at https://www.arcweb.com/events/arc-industry-forum-orlando . To learn more about FogHorn, visit www.foghorn.io .

