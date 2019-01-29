Stefanini invests in staffing offer and brings Stefan Baier as vice president of staffing services

With nearly two decades of experience, Baier is a seasoned recruitment and staffing executive working in the strategic talent supply chain industry.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stefanini, a $1B global IT provider, announced today that the company is investing to revamp the staffing offer and brings Stefan Baier as vice president of strategic staffing. Baier is an accomplished recruitment and staffing executive working in the strategic talent supply chain industry for nearly two decades. Graduating from Western Michigan University, Baier has spent most of his time working on the staffing supplier side of the business where he has held leadership positions in business development, account management, and global staffing.



/EIN News/ -- “I’m excited to apply my staffing expertise at Stefanini,” said Baier. “Many of us believe that digital transformation is a revolutionary device, but I believe that it starts with people. If you want to survive in the digital era, you need the right people and resources, and we can help you find the best talent for your needs.”

Baier’s plan for Stefanini entails maximizing recruitment technology, including the company’s technology partners, while incorporating global standardization of the recruitment workflow. Furthermore, Baier sees an opportunity to engage with new technology suppliers, and develop new processes that align with the company’s expectations on the need for real-time data analytics.

“The way we engage with talent through strategic staffing is a game changer at Stefanini,” said Baier. “We have some of the world’s leading digital talent, and we must continue building for the future.”

About Stefanini

Stefanini ( www.stefanini.com ) is a Brazilian multinational with 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

Today, the company has a broad portfolio of solutions that combine innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence services for traditional solutions such as service desk, field service and outsourcing (BPO).

With a presence in 40 countries, Stefanini was named the fifth most internationalized company, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2017.

Editorial Contacts

Carla Ferber ( Carla.ferber@stefanini.com )

Vanessa Morais ( Vanessa.morais@stefanini.com )

+1 248 263.8612



