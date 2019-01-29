VelocityEHS’ Humantech Hosts Live Webinar on the Business Value of Ergonomics

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, is proud to announce its first ergonomics webinar this year. Managing Consultant Blake McGowan will conduct the live, complimentary event, “Why Ergonomics? Communicating the Value to Business Stakeholders” on Tuesday, February 12th at 2 p.m. Eastern.

/EIN News/ -- Value is defined as the worth to the operation. Effectively communicating the value of ergonomics to business stakeholders begins with providing a clear and concise definition of ergonomics: the science of designing the workplace to match people’s capabilities. When ergonomics is done right, and human performance is optimized, two primary positive outcomes are achieved: improved employee well-being and enhanced business performance.

“To engage in these discussions, both parties must speak the same language. EHS professionals need to make more of an effort to involve business stakeholders. And, stakeholders need to be educated on the value contributions of ergonomics. Engaging with ergonomics researchers, practitioners, and leaders, I’ve learned many positive benefits,” says McGowan.

The impact of ergonomics on business performance is tremendous. Some of the benefits include:

Enhanced product quality. Product defects rates are reduced and less time and money is spent correcting them.

Product defects rates are reduced and less time and money is spent correcting them. Increased manufacturing performance. Manufacturing task times are reduced and facility productivity improves.

Improved employee engagement. When the workplace is designed using ergonomics design guidelines, employees feel respected because their workspace meets their needs.

When the workplace is designed using ergonomics design guidelines, employees feel respected because their workspace meets their needs. Better stock performance and corporate social responsibility. Companies that invest in and build a culture of health by focusing on workforce safety and well-being yield greater value for their investors.

McGowan will also present this topic at the next NIOSH Musculoskeletal Health Program Webinar on Wednesday, January 30th at 10 a.m. Registration is required.

For 40 years, global companies have relied on VelocityEHS' Humantech software and services for workplace ergonomics improvements. By combining experienced, board-certified ergonomists with our proprietary assessment tools and comprehensive software, we deliver integrated solutions that impact safety, quality, and productivity.

Trusted by more than 13,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform.



VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Oakville, Canada; London, England; and Sydney, Australia.

