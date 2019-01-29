Global Wearable Electronics Market Outlook 2017-2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Electronics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Wearable Electronics market is expected to grow from $13.25 billion in 2017 to reach $98.24 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 24.9%.



Rising proliferation of smart glasses, increasing average life expectancy, increasing demand of consumers towards communication, networking, positioning and recognition technologies are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. However, factors such as lack of design features, higher power usage of wearable devices, high initial investment and users concerns regarding data privacy are restraining the market growth.



Wearable electronics are accessories with advanced electronic technologies. Wearable devices are worn on the body, which enable wireless networking and mobile computing. These devices enable end-users to integrate computer in their daily activity and use technology to take advantage of advanced features and characteristics. Wearable electronics devices comprise product such as smart goggles, finger worn scanners, wrist wears for instance wrist bands and electronics watches, foot wears namely fitness and sport shoes and athletic shoes, and others products such as neck-wear and head bands.



Amongst Technology, Sensor Technologies segment accounted for significant market share during the forecast period due to the growth of sensors mainly in the health and medical space, the possible uses of wearable computing technologies are quite extensive. By geography, North America dominated the market due to the technological innovation and rapid adoption of advanced technology.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Technology Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Wearable Electronics Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Audio

5.3 Battery

5.4 Camera

5.5 Control

5.6 Interface

5.7 Memory

5.8 PCBs

5.9 Power Supply

5.10 Other Components



6 Global Wearable Electronics Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Eye Wear

6.2.1 Contact Lenses and Others

6.2.2 Smart Glasses and Goggles

6.3 Body Wear

6.3.1 Fashion & Apparel

6.3.2 Clothing and Inner Wear

6.3.3 Arm & Leg Wear

6.4 Neck Wear

6.4.1 Fashion and Jewellery

6.4.2 Ties and Collars

6.5 Wrist Wear

6.5.1 Wrist Bands

6.5.2 Wrist Wear Computers and Watches

6.6 Foot Wear

6.6.1 Casual Foot Wear

6.6.2 Special Application Foot Wear

6.7 Other Wearable Electronics

6.7.1 Head Bands

6.7.2 Ring Scanners

6.7.3 Smart Headsets



7 Global Wearable Electronics Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Healthcare

7.2.1 Non-Clinical

7.2.2 Clinical

7.3 Entertainment

7.4 Defense

7.5 Consumer Electronics

7.5.1 Fitness/Sports

7.5.2 Garments & Fashion

7.5.3 Infotainment & Multimedia

7.5.4 Multi-Function

7.5.5 Other Consumer Electronics

7.6 Enterprise & Industrial

7.6.1 Logistics, Packaging, & Warehouse Applications

7.6.2 Other Enterprise & Industrials

7.7 Other Applications



8 Global Wearable Electronics Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Computing Technology

8.3 Display Technology

8.3.1 Networking Technologies

8.3.2 Sensor Technologies

8.3.3 Speech Recognition Technologies



9 Global Wearable Electronics Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.

11.2 Texas Instruments, Inc.

11.3 Sony Corp

11.4 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

11.5 Qualcomm, Inc.

11.6 Pebble Technology Corp.

11.7 Nike, Inc.

11.8 LG Electronics Inc.

11.9 Jawbone Inc.

11.10 Google, Inc.

11.11 Garmin Ltd.

11.12 Fitbit, Inc.

11.13 AT & T Inc.

11.14 Apple, Inc.

11.15 Adidas Ag



