Cannabis Continues to Work Towards a Future With the NFL:, Acreage Holdings, Baristas Coffee Company, Tilray, and American Premium Water

/EIN News/ -- Recent news has been heavily focused on CBS rejecting a Super Bowl ad and making a case for medical marijuana. Acreage Holdings Inc. ( OTC:ACRGF ) ( CSE:ACRG-U ), which is in the cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensing business, produced a 60-second ad that shows three people suffering from varying health issues who say their lives were made better by use of medical marijuana.

Acreage’s ad-agency sent storyboards for the ad to the network and received a return email that said: “CBS will not be accepting any ads for medical marijuana at this time.”

In the article, Acreage President George Allen said, “We’re not particularly surprised that CBS and/or the NFL rejected the content, and that is actually less a statement about them and more we think a statement about where we stand right now in this country.”

“One of the hardest parts about this business is the ambiguity that we operate within,” Alan continued. “We do the best we can to navigate a complex fabric of state and federal policy, much of which conflicts.”

This isn’t dismaying American Premium Water Corporation ( OTC:HIPH ), announcing that it will once again be participating in parties and activities in the run up to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company’s Gents and LALPINA brands will be featured in a number of events with the Willis and Walker brand, a luxury menswear brand founded by Kevin Willis, an NBA All-Star, who had an illustrious 21-year career in the league. The Company unveiled the prototype for its LALPINA CBD beverage at last years Super Bowl festivities in Minneapolis, MN.

American Premium CEO Ryan Fishoff commented, “I am excited that the Company will once again be participating in Super Bowl festivities. Last year’s events were tremendous exposure for the Company and its brands. With all the strides we’ve made over the past year, I am excited to be there again and continue progressing forward. Its also nice that the Super Bowl is being held in a much warmer climate (Atlanta) than Minnesota. I won’t need four layers to go outside, which will allow me to pack more Gents hats and LALPINA CBD water in my carry-on!”

In early December, AB InBev, which includes Budweiser, a brand commonly associated with the NFL and their famous Super Bowl ads, partnered with Tilray ( NASDAQ: TLRY ) to fund a Canadian venture dedicated to researching drinks infused with THC and CBD . “We intend to develop a deeper understanding of nonalcohol beverages containing THC and CBD that will guide future decisions about potential commercial opportunities,” Labatt Breweries of Canada President, Kyle Norrington said.

Beverages seem to be the obvious move into NFL culture as this year’s Super Bowl will feature ads from Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. ( OTCPK:BCCI ). The company was featured at Forbes.com highlighting Baristas Super Bowl ads which will be advertising not only its bestselling White Coffee fulfilled by Amazon www.trywhitecoffee.com but also its new EnrichaRoast CBD Coffee www.baristas.tv which uses a proprietary technology introducing CBD to the beans after they are roasted.



Baristas has already been featured on NFL Monday Night and Thursday Night Football, but not for its CBD coffee, although CBD ads are expected to happen in the future.

Not only is cannabis looking to get involved with the NFL, but also the reverse. Investorideas recently reported on Caliva, one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies in California, who closed its first round of funding at an over-subscribed amount of $75M, with Carol Bartz, former CEO of Yahoo and Autodesk and former Cisco Board Member, along with three time Super Bowl MVP and Pro-Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana both participating.

Recreational cannabis has been legal in Canada for less then 4 months and is still federally illegal in the US, so perhaps it is too early for the 2019 Super Bowl, but we could see a very different lineup of sponsorships and ads for the 2019-2020 season.

For investors following cannabis stocks, Investor Ideas has created a stock directory of publicly traded CSE, TSX, TSXV, OTC, NASDAQ, NYSE, ASX Marijuana/Hemp Stocks

