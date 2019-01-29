PaySimply extends bill payment capabilities to include municipal taxes, utilities and tuition payments

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PaySimply , a Payment Source service, is pleased to announce it has extended its government bill payment capabilities to include municipal property taxes and utilities, and tuition payments to virtually all Canadian universities, colleges and private schools.



/EIN News/ -- Originally facilitating federal tax payments to the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA), PaySimply has now grown to become the premier online destination for those looking to quickly and easily make bill payments using alternative payment methods not normally accepted by government institutions like credit cards, e-Transfer, PayPal, and in-person (cash/debit) at Canada Post outlets.

“Payment Source has always been about empowering financial inclusion by offering payment convenience, choice, and flexibility for people wanting to make payments,” said Robert Hyde, Vice President, Payment Services at Payment Source. “We believe PaySimply achieves just that for those looking to pay government and quasi-government institutions that typically accept more cumbersome ways to pay like cheque or pre-authorized debit.”

Besides providing their constituents with innovative methods of payment, government agencies also significantly benefit by drastically reducing their cheque processing costs. “And the best part is that there is no cost or work effort by the government agencies to implement PaySimply - we settle with them directly using their existing banking relationships,” says Mr. Hyde.

PaySimply has extended Payment Source’s mandate of offering Canadians alternative ways to transact, both online and offline, and helps government organizations reach those segments of the population who can’t or won’t use mainstream payment methods.

About Payment Source Inc.

Nominated for the second consecutive year for Fintech of the Year at the Canadian Fintech & AI Awards, Payment Source empowers inclusion by providing alternative payment solutions to organizations of all sizes to better serve their customers. Through the proprietary Loadhub® network, Payment Source provides secure, real-time in-person payments capability in every community across Canada. The launch of PaySimply , an online platform offering Canadians alternative ways to pay their federal taxes, further established Payment Source as Canada’s premiere alternative payments provider. Additionally, Payment Source has the solution for every retail environment including; POS terminals, PC applications, mobile apps and integrated solutions. Now Prepay , by Payment Source, provides prepaid mobile top ups, gift cards and financial products and services to more than 15,000 retailers across Canada.

