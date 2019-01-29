Professional Racer Rodin Younessi Donates Harley Davidson Motorcycle to Brevard County Sheriff’s Office

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, January 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rodin Younessi is an accomplished race car driver with an impressive track record to back up his career. Apart from various charitable contributions, Mr. Younessi is also a dealership owner who has purchased lots across the country. Recently, he purchased a string of Harley Davidson dealerships and gifted a branded motorcycle to the local sheriff’s department.Rodin Younessi started off his career in racing at an early age, taking both sports cars and motorcycles out for a spin on the track. Before long, Mr. Younessi developed a talent for it and entered competitions to prove his racing prowess. He competed in the U.S. F2000 National Championship for Pabst Racing Services in 2011, and also JDC Motorsports in the series' National Class.In this time, he made seven starts and ultimately finished the season in 4th place in the championship standing, while finishing in the National Class at 12th overall in race 2 at Road America. Rodin Younessi competed in the pair of F2000 Championship Series races at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 2011 as well. And in 2012, he assembled his own competing team to take place in the Firestone Indy Lights series, announcing he would go on to compete the entire season.His career wasn’t always in racing, though. Early on, Rodin Younessi began a professional career in software once he earned dual degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. From there, Mr. Younessi curved his career towards law and pursued a law degree until receiving his Juris Doctorate. After graduating, he was inducted to the Florida and Federal bar as a contributing member. In 2006, Younessi was knighted and received the title of Chevalier by the Order of St. John of Jerusalem, Knights Hospitaller for his various charitable activities and contributions.Through the years, Mr. Younessi still held onto his passion for MotorSports and eventually switched professions to own and operating motorsports dealerships. Today, he runs some of the highest volume Harley-Davidson dealerships in America, including the Los Angeles Harley-Davidson of Anaheim in Fullerton, California. He owns five Harley dealerships, including Space Coast Harley-Davidson, Treasure Coast Harley-Davidson, Raging Bull Harley-Davidson of Durham, North Carolina, and Falcons Fury Harley-Davidson of Georgia besides his LA dealership.Recently, Rodin Younessi donated a retrofitted Motorcycle to local California law enforcement that was specifically designed for their agency by Rodin and the dedicated team at Space Coast Harley. His donation will support the agency’s efforts to protect the community, and it will also serve as a worthy centerpiece at parades or static displays as well as a useful patrol vehicle. Even though Mr. Younessi has built a large reputation for himself and stays busy between his many investments, he still considers the local community a priority and supports them in the best ways he can.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.