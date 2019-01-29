Invitation from the Co-Chairs of Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference 2019 - Chemical Biology Ventures & TranScrip Partners

21st Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference 2019

SMi Reports: Superbugs & Superdrugs conference co-chairs have released a letter of invitation for the 21st annual event on 18th-19th March 2019 in London.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group’s Superbugs and Superdrugs 2019 is set to gather leaders from pharmaceutical companies, academia and the wider scientific community together with regulatory agencies and public-private partnerships, to discuss the growing threat of antibiotic resistance.SMi Group are delighted to announce the co-chairs for this year’s conference as Lloyd Czaplewski, Director, Chemical Biology Ventures and Richard Bax, Senior Partner, TranScrip Partners:“It is with great pleasure that we welcome you to participate in the 21st Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference taking place on 18th - 19th March 2019, London, UK.The last year was remarkable with significant funding from CARB-X, Wellcome, GARD and Novo Repair Impact supercharging the field and unprecedented engagement by regulators. This year’s conference will hear from a wide range of non-traditional and traditional approaches to combat AMR.” Download the event brochure with the full two-day agenda and speaker line-up at http://www.superbugssuperdrugs.com/einpress The two-day conference will also host a diverse gathering of policy makers and economists, in addition to big pharmas and biotechs, who will discuss incentives, partnerships, regulations and new policies. Industry experts and scientific pioneers are set to present on their research advances and clinical data, as well as alternatives to antibiotics, such as monoclonal antibodies and antimicrobial peptides.A brief overview of this year’s agenda:DAY 1: Opening keynote address by F2G on funding and finance of anti-infective research, followed by in-depth presentations on the latest advancements in antimicrobial research, including novel immunotherapies and the WHO's role in advancing new antibiotics. Exclusive focus on antifungal agents in the afternoon, where attendees will explore novel antifungals in development with Meiji Seika Pharma, SCYNEXIS, and Blueberry Therapeutics.DAY 2: Begins with a keynote presentation by the HPRA on regulatory considerations when registering new antibiotics, continuing with an introduction to funding and regulations with the Wellcome Trust and Centauri Therapeutics. Explore in detail the advances in developments of antimicrobial treatments including precision antibiotics and meeting antibiotic stewardship demands, pharmacodynamics to accelerate drug development, closing with Genentech discussing a new class of Gram-negativeantibiotics.In addition, there are two interactive workshops on 20th March, which will be hosted by industry experts focusing on two key areas, including:WORKSHOP A: Understanding the complexity of the microbiome and how to navigate it led by Case Western Reserve University & FairyGut MotherWORKSHOP B: Understanding PK/PD in antimicrobial research led by University of LiverpoolThere is a £100 Early Bird expiring on 31/01/2019 , potential delegates can register at http://www.superbugssuperdrugs.com/einpress Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference18th-19th March 2019London, UKInterested in sponsoring? Please contact Alia Malick on email smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6168---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



