Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market 2016-2026: Increasing Data Volume, Popularity of Cloud Delivery Model and Growing data Analytics Adoption Driving Market Growth

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Intelligence and Analytics Software - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Software market accounted for $22.79 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $55.48 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.



Increasing data volume, popularity of cloud delivery model and growing data analytics adoption globally are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, factors such as lack of awareness about the benefits of the software and lack of skilled are hindering the market growth.



Software application developed to acquire, convert, analyze and report data for BI (business intelligence) are known as business intelligence and analytics software. Furthermore, these tools are used to read information that have already been stored, not necessarily in data mart. Besides this, the tool helps front line users to design reports as well as perform analytics, ensuring less dependency on information technology department. Fast deployment, performance management, ultimate optimization, power data mining and curbing implementation challenges are some of benefits offered by business intelligence and analytics software.



Based on Organisation Size, the Small & Medium Business segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. Small & Medium Business relies a lot upon the business intelligence software that aren't custom designed as they have less data be analyzed.



Geographically, The North America market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The United States and Canada are the main countries driving the market in North America region, due to highly adopted business intelligence and analytic software and solution by a variety of organization, which have raised the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market, By Deployment Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 On-Premise

5.3 On-Cloud



6 Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Telecom and IT

6.3 Retail

6.4 Media and Entertainment

6.5 Manufacturing

6.6 Healthcare

6.7 Government

6.8 Energy and Power

6.9 Education

6.10 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BSFI)

6.11 Other Applications

6.11.1 Transport & Logistics

6.11.2 Hospitality



7 Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market, By Platform

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Business Intelligence (Bi) Platform

7.3 Advanced and Predictive Analytics

7.4 Analytics Application

7.5 Content Analytics

7.6 Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Suite



8 Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market, By Organisation Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small & Medium Business(SMBS)

8.3 Large Scale Enterprises



9 Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market, By Service

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Professional Services

9.3 Managed Service



10 Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Alteryx

12.2 Birst

12.3 GoodData Corporation

12.4 IBM Corporation

12.5 Information Builders

12.6 Microsoft Corporation

12.7 Microstrategy

12.8 OpenText

12.9 Oracle Corporation

12.10 Qlik Technologies Inc

12.11 Salesforce

12.12 SAP AG

12.13 SAS Institute Inc

12.14 Tableau Software, Inc.

12.15 Tibco Software



