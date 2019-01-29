Global Network Outsourcing Market 2017-2026 - Development of Workforce Skills and Reduction in Operational Costs Bolstering Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Outsourcing - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Network Outsourcing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.



The development of workforce skills and reduction in operational costs are some of the factors bolstering the market growth. However, opportunism by some of the external merchants is restraining the market.



Network outsourcing refers to a service wherein organization receives network management, enhancement and maintenance services such as voice and data carriage, network ad & integration, telephony, consulting services, network system infrastructure deployment & support services and cross functional services from a third part or an external service provider. Network outsourcing helps in reducing the workload relating to operation and administration from an organization but also improves productivity and efficiency of the services.



By technology, web service is software that makes it accessible over the internet and makes use of a standardized XML messaging system. It is equipped with collection of open protocols and standards used for exchanging data between applications or systems.XML is used for encoding all communications to a web service.



Asia Pacific has witnessed to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India and China are the leading markets for the network outsourcing as these are the most inhabited countries with the availability of skilled man power and their willingness to work on lower wages. IT industry is anticipated to be the leading segment in market owing to its prominent share and is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The market for IT industry is mainly driven by increasing adoption of IT sector in network outsourcing market and technological advancements.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Network Outsourcing Market, By Engagement Model

5.1 Introduction

5.2 End-to-end Services

5.3 On-demand Services



6 Global Network Outsourcing Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Autonomic Computing Attributes

6.3 Bandwidth Management

6.4 Business Center Technology

6.5 Cross Layer Traffic Engineering

6.6 Digital Loop Carrier (DLC) Network Nodes

6.7 Graphics

6.8 Instant Messaging

6.9 Interconnection

6.10 Java

6.11 Modular Component Style Architecture

6.12 Open Specification Servers

6.13 Unified Messaging

6.14 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Topologies

6.15 Web Services

6.16 Wireless Network Technologies



7 Global Network Outsourcing Market, By Location

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Onshore

7.3 Offshore



8 Global Network Outsourcing Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Video conferencing

8.3 Local Area / Wireless Local Area (LAN/WLAN) Network

8.4 Internet Protocol Virtual Private Network (IP/VPN)

8.5 Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony

8.6 Ethernet Links



9 Global Network Outsourcing Market, By Service

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Network Implementation Services

9.3 Network Infrastructure Provisioning

9.4 Network Monitoring

9.5 Network Security

9.6 Voice & Data Carriage

9.7 Other Services

9.7.1 Network Maintenance

9.7.2 Cross Functional Services

9.7.3 Network Design Services



10 Global Network Outsourcing Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Media & Entertainment

10.3 Manufacturing

10.4 IT & Telecommunication

10.5 Healthcare & Life Sciences

10.6 Government

10.7 Energy & Power

10.8 Defense

10.9 Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

10.10 Transport & logistics

10.11 Retail

10.12 Public sector

10.13 Other Applications



11 Global Network Outsourcing Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Large Enterprises

11.3 Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



12 Global Network Outsourcing Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Sun Microsystems

14.2 At&T

14.3 Accenture

14.4 Amazon

14.5 Cisco

14.6 Ericsson

14.7 Huawei

14.8 Hewlett-Packard

14.9 IBM Global services

14.10 Nokia Siemens Networks

14.11 Siemens Enterprise

14.12 Fujitsu Enterprise

14.13 Verizon

14.14 Lucent Technologies

14.15 BellSouth Network Outsourcing

14.16 Colt Group

14.17 Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

14.18 Deutsche Telekom T-Systems

14.19 EDS Technologies Private Limited

14.20 Hughes Network Solutions

14.21 Nortel Network Outsourcing



