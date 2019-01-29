Diamond CBD Presents Its Popular CBD Products to CVS Health

Passage of the farm bill and other local governmental actions have more retailers considering ways to meet the consumers' CBD needs

FT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE - Diamond CBD Inc.,wholly owned subsidiary of PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: POTN) announced Tuesday that it has presented its popular line of Diamond CBD oils, edibles, and creams to pharmacy giant CVS Health at an industry gathering of retailers in Chicago.

Recently passed federal legislation that legalizes industrial hemp production in the United States has generated increased mainstream acceptance of CBD-based products and drawn interest from retailers looking to capitalize on the public's desire for products that reduce stress and anxiety. CVS Health is the largest retail pharmacy in the nation with more than 9,800 locations in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Brazil. Nearly 5 million customers are served by CVS Pharmacy each day.



"Our array of CBD products already play an active role in the wellness routine of thousands of Americans," said Kevin Hagen, CEO of Diamond CBD parent company PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. "That's why we are happy to present the benefits of CBD and our popular oils, edibles and beauty products to a respected pharmacy chain like CVS Health."



Experts have estimated the hemp-CBD market to hit 22 billion by 2022, as consumers around the world increasingly looking to CBD oils, edibles, and other products to help treat chronic pain conditions and as a potential preventative measure for muscle soreness and inflammation. A growing body of research evidence also shows that CBD may offer therapeutic advantages for a whole host of conditions from autism to Alzheimer's.

/EIN News/ -- About Diamond CBD, Inc. : Diamond CBD focuses on the research, development, and multinational marketing of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team consists of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, doctors and scientists, dedicated to producing the finest and purest cannabidiol (CBD) oils. The result is a robust selection considered among the most powerful natural CBD oils, tinctures, edibles, and vape liquids found anywhere. For more information, please visit its website at www.DiamondCBD.com .

About PotNetwork Holdings, Inc .: PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: POTN) is a publicly traded company that acts as a holding company for its principal subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD products. For more information, please visit the website at www.Potnetworkholding.com.

Safe Harbor: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: PotNetwork Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations: Marisol Elwell

1-800-915-3060 investor@PotNetworkHolding.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.